Tony Ferguson reacts to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight booking: “Maybe it’s a good idea he takes the easy road”

Tony Ferguson is reacting to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight booking.

UFC President, Dana White, announced last Saturday that McGregor and Chandler will coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF) which is set to debut on Tuesday, May 30th and run through to August 15th of this year on ESPN/ESPN+.

Following the series, Team Coach Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Team Coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) will ultimately battle it out in the Octagon with a time and place yet to be determined.

Well, Tony Ferguson has weighed in on the announcement, taking to ‘Twitter‘ with a tweet full of emoji’s and a cartoon video to boot:

“Just Set This Right Here” Lah-Dah-Daht-Dahhhh 🚶‍♂️💨🍃 When Consistency Is 🔑 Reach For Sweet Stuff 🍮 Last Few Weeks Been Busy For Ol’Mcnacker, A Social Media Snafu 🤦‍♂️ To A Bike Incident *eesh* Atleast He’s Ok 👍 Maybe It’s A Good Idea He Takes The Easy Road- Champ 🥇 CSO 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Le4MhuEau6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 7, 2023

Ferguson (25-8 MMA) has had a rough go of it as of late, he’s lost 5 in a row in the Octagon. ‘El Cucuy’s’ most recent loss came in September of last year at UFC 279 where he was submitted by Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA). The last time Ferguson had a win was back in June of 2019 at UFC 238 where he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) via TKO.

Tony Ferguson has made several callouts to the Irishman and rumours had it that the two would meet, but alas, it was not to be, and apparently according to the 38-year-old Californian, McGregor is taking ‘the easy road’ in fighting Chandler.

As for what is next for Ferguson, Renato ‘Moicano’ Carneiro (17-5 MMA) has called out the fighter on ‘Twitter’:

“Since Chandler is scheduled to be coach in TUF not Ferguson… I’m reconsidering about my political views of death penalty’s… hey @TonyFergusonXT are you ready to rumble in Miami !? #ufc #mma @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby”

