Justin Gaethje reacts to alleged “scale gate” at the UFC 274 weigh-ins

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, UFC
Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira - UFC

Justin Gaethje has reacted to the alleged “scale gate” involving Charles Oliveira at today’s UFC 274 weigh-ins.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) was stripped of his UFC title earlier this afternoon after missing the lightweight championship weight limit by a mere half pound.

Saturday’s main event will continue as planned, but only Justin Gaethje will have the opportunity of taking home the now vacant belt. UFC officials issued a statement regarding the stipulations of tomorrow night’s headliner (see that here).

Shortly after Charles Oliveira failed to make weight, multiple fighters took to social media suggesting there was an issue with one of the scales.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5. Often out the back my weight on the digital scale is different than the official scale, usually I’m 0.5 or so of a difference between the two. You gotta feel for Charles here.” – UFC flyweight Casey O’Neil wrote on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the “smartass” who reset the fighters’ weight conference scale and calibrated it wrong with 200g of difference. We only found out this morning that it was making a difference in the athletic commission scale.” – Ariane Carnelossi wrote after her experiences at the UFC 274 weigh-ins

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Norma Dumont also complained that there was issues with the scale after missing weight by half a pound earlier this morning.

Justin Gaethje reacted to news of a potential “scale gate” at UFC 274 with the following sentiments.

“I posted my weight 3 hours after I stepped on the scale. Average weight gained back by athletes in the UFC is 10% of body weight. You guys might not like it but it is the law of the land.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“3/4 made championship weight. Cut the BS.”

Both Brazilian lol. I weighed the same on the digital at the official.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think of the news that there were issues with the scales at the UFC 274 weigh-ins? Who are you picking to win when Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira throw down tomorrow night?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 274 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje title fight
  2. Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje’s only skill is his KO power: “That’s all he’s got, a hand”
  3. Paddy Pimblett shares his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
  4. UFC releases official statement regarding stipulations for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight: “If Oliveira wins, he will be the number one contender for the vacant lightweight championship”
  5. Charles Oliveira issues statement after being stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274