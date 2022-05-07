Justin Gaethje reacts to alleged “scale gate” at the UFC 274 weigh-ins

Justin Gaethje has reacted to the alleged “scale gate” involving Charles Oliveira at today’s UFC 274 weigh-ins.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) was stripped of his UFC title earlier this afternoon after missing the lightweight championship weight limit by a mere half pound.

Saturday’s main event will continue as planned, but only Justin Gaethje will have the opportunity of taking home the now vacant belt. UFC officials issued a statement regarding the stipulations of tomorrow night’s headliner (see that here).

Shortly after Charles Oliveira failed to make weight, multiple fighters took to social media suggesting there was an issue with one of the scales.

Often out the back my weight on the digital scale is different than the official scale, usually I’m 0.5 or so of a difference between the two. You gotta feel for Charles here — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 6, 2022

“Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5. Often out the back my weight on the digital scale is different than the official scale, usually I’m 0.5 or so of a difference between the two. You gotta feel for Charles here.” – UFC flyweight Casey O’Neil wrote on Twitter.

Parabéns ao “inteligente” que resetou a balança de conferência de peso dos lutadores e calibrou ela errado com 200g de diferença. Só ficamos sabendo hoje pela manhã que estava dando diferença da balança da comissão atlética.@AgFight @sextoroundmma — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) May 6, 2022

“Congratulations to the “smartass” who reset the fighters’ weight conference scale and calibrated it wrong with 200g of difference. We only found out this morning that it was making a difference in the athletic commission scale.” – Ariane Carnelossi wrote after her experiences at the UFC 274 weigh-ins

Norma Dumont also complained that there was issues with the scale after missing weight by half a pound earlier this morning.

Justin Gaethje reacted to news of a potential “scale gate” at UFC 274 with the following sentiments.

I posted my weight 3 hours after I stepped on the scale. Average weight gained back by athletes in the UFC is 10% of body weight. You guys might not like it but it is the law of the land. #fyi — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

“I posted my weight 3 hours after I stepped on the scale. Average weight gained back by athletes in the UFC is 10% of body weight. You guys might not like it but it is the law of the land.”

3/4 made championship weight. Cut the BS. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

“3/4 made championship weight. Cut the BS.”

Both Brazilian 😂 I weighed the same on the digital at the official. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 6, 2022

“Both Brazilian lol. I weighed the same on the digital at the official.”

What do you think of the news that there were issues with the scales at the UFC 274 weigh-ins? Who are you picking to win when Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira throw down tomorrow night?