Kayla Harrison open to fights against Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison says she is open to fights against Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes in the near future.

Harrison is one of the most dominant female fighters in the sport right now, so it’s only natural to think about her fighting the other elite women fighters in the sport. Harrison is coming off of a featherweight win in Invicta FC but plans on moving back to PFL in 2021 to compete in another tournament. After that, Harrison could find herself fighting for some of the other top promotions in the sport including the UFC or Bellator. It’s in those promotions that she can fight the other top talent.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Harrison reiterated her interest in fighting Cyborg, the Bellator women’s featherweight champ, while also making clear that while she may be teammates with Nunes at American Top Team, she would still fight her.

“Of course, I would love to fight Cyborg. She’s one of the greats. I don’t think it’ll happen before the PFL season, but I’ll fight anybody. Obviously, Amanda is my teammate, so it’s a little different from the friendship side of it. But she’s the greatest of all time so of course, someday I would like to be considered good enough to fight the greatest of all time. That’s the goal, the goal is to become the greatest of all time. But Cyborg is another female superstar, legend. She’s a legend of the sport and I would jump at that opportunity,” Harrison said.

Harrison has been incredibly impressive so far during her MMA career. Since making the transition from judo to MMA in 2018, Harrison has gone a perfect 8-0 and she won a $1 million dollar grand prize in PFL in 2019. She has the opportunity to fight at 145lbs once more for Invicta FC before PFL, invaluable experience if she does truly intend on one day fighting Cyborg or Nunes.

Do you want to see Kayla Harrison fight Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes?