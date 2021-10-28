Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants more money from the UFC: “I feel like I deserve a bigger piece of the cake”

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants more money from the UFC, saying “I feel like I deserve a bigger piece of the cake.”

Jedrzejczyk is the former UFC women’s strawweight champion and one of the greatest female fighters in UFC history. The Pole hasn’t fought since March 2020, when she lost a close split decision to Weili Zhang in one of the greatest women’s MMA fights of all time. She was most recently in the news, however, when the UFC removed her from the promotion’s official rankings due to her having been inactive for over 18 months now.

At this point, we don’t know when or even if Jedrzejcyk will fight in MMA again. But when speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in an interview this week, she admitted that she still wants to fight again. It’s just that, Jedrzejczyk believes she deserves a new contract. Now that she is no longer the UFC champion, she doesn’t get pay-per-view points in her deal, and she is hoping she can sit down with UFC brass and figure out a new deal.

“I feel like I deserve a bigger piece of the cake. I don’t see myself fighting out of the UFC but there are people who are interested in having me, putting big money on the table. It’s big. I’m a UFC soldier,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I feel like I sell the pay-per-views but I don’t get any points anymore. But I’m not complaining. I’m not the champ anymore but I feel like I deserve a little bit more. I will discuss this at the table with Dana, with the matchmakers, I feel good. I want to be back to the UFC Octagon soon.”

