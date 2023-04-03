Free agent Anthony Pettis confirms plans of returning to mixed martial arts following recent boxing debut: “I’m not done with MMA”

Anthony Pettis has confirmed his desire to return to mixed martial arts following his successful pro boxing debut.

Last weekend, Anthony Pettis succeeded in his pro boxing debut against Roy Jones Jr. He defeated the legendary figure, outworking him over the course of their contest.

Some saw it as a one-off for the 36-year-old, but the man himself seemed to really enjoy himself in there. Moving forward, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him back in the squared circle sooner rather than later.

With that being said, he does appear to have some unfinished business in PFL. During his post-fight scrum, Pettis confirmed his desire to make a comeback in mixed martial arts.

“I’m not done with MMA yet,” Pettis said. “I still have some MMA left in me. I definitely want to move up to 170 pounds. I think doing that tournament at 155, I just couldn’t be myself. I was cutting too much. I didn’t feel good in the training camp. Once I figure out the weight class and the opportunities, (I’ll be OK). I’m a free agent right now, so I get to sit back and take the fights as they come. I’m in a good spot.”

Pettis reflects on Jones win

“(I’m) most definitely happy with the performance,” Pettis said. “Roy is a legend. Even his coaches – he has so much experience out there. I gave up a big size advantage. I think I fought a great fight. My coaches gave me a great game plan and I executed that perfectly.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Pettis has lost four of his five contests in PFL, with the last two coming at the hands of former UFC fighter Stevie Ray.

