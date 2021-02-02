Nate Diaz tells Dustin Poirier “f*ck a weight class” following “fighting words” video

UFC superstar Nate Diaz told Dustin Poirier to “f*ck a class” following a video showing “The Diamond” using some very strong “fighting words.”

After Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257, one of the first fighters to call him out was Diaz, who took to social media to post a mock photo of the two in a staredown before UFC president Dana White. With Poirier currently on the sidelines and waiting for the right opportunity to come up before he jumps back into the Octagon, Diaz is once again putting his hand up and making sure Poirier knows that he wants the fight. He made that clear in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday.

In the first tweet, Diaz mentioned fighting at 170lbs. In the second tweet, Diaz shared a short clip from Poirier talking smack to him at the hospital. Check it out.

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

These are fighting words tho So fuck a weight class

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

NDA soldier 170 lbs Come get you some of the real

Diaz has fought numerous times at welterweight in the past and Poirier has mentioned before that he would be willing to go up to 170lbs for fun fights like that. Although Diaz hasn’t necessarily “earned” a fight with Poirier based on his wins and losses as of late, we all know that the UFC is all about making the biggest fights possible, and it doesn’t get much better than a Poirier vs. Diaz fight at 170lbs.

Of course, Poirier said that back before he knocked out McGregor and became a true superstar and heir to the UFC lightweight crown with Khabib Nurmagomedov on his way out. Right now, most fans want to see Poirier fight for the lightweight belt in his next fight. But if Diaz continues to provoke him and get under his skin, perhaps Poirier can make a cameo against him at 170lbs before a 155lbs title fight.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz fight Dustin Poirier?