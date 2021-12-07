Just Scrap Radio Ep. 61 with Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Phil Daru, Eryk Anders, and Randy Costa

The 61st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 269.

We’re first by the seventh-ranked UFC featherweight, Josh Emmett (2:44). Next, ninth-ranked featherweight, Dan Ige (16:43) joins the show. Dustin Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach, Phil Daru (35:44) comes on. UFC middleweight, Eryk Anders (51:46) then joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight, Randy Costa (1:02:53).

Josh Emmett opens up the show to preview his UFC 269 fight against Dan Ige. Josh talks about his knee injury and him being off longer than expected. The Team Alpha Male product then talks about how he was offered Arnold Allen before Ige but Allen couldn’t take the fight. He also talks about the state of the featherweight division and what a win over Ige does for him.

Dan Ige then comes on to preview his UFC 269 fight against Josh Emmett. Dan talks about how this fight came together and him expecting a 15-minute war. The Hawaiian also touches on his last loss and how now fighting three rounds is a benefit for him.

Phil Daru comes on back the show to discuss Dustin Poirier’s training camp for his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269. Daru talks about the changes in camp from McGregor to Oliveira and what Poirier winning the UFC title would mean for him. He also touches on Poirier’s future and possibly him going to 170.

Eryk Anders joins the show to discuss his UFC 269 fight against Andre Muniz. Eryk talks about him having to pull out of his November 13 fight against Roman Dolidze due to having COVID and how this fight came together. He also touches on his training camp and Jon Jones training at Fight Ready.

Randy Costa closes out the program previewing his UFC 269 fight against Tony Kelley. Randy talks about his last loss to Adrian Yanez and what he learned from it. He then talks about the bantamweight division and where a win puts him.

