Johnny Walker considering move to Tristar Gym to work with Firas Zahabi

UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker is considering a move to Tristar gym for his next camp to work with renowned head coach Firas Zahabi.

Walker is scheduled to fight Nikita Krylov next March in Brasilia, Brazil in a fight that he needs to win. After getting knocked out in devastating and shocking fashion to Corey Anderson at UFC 244, Walker needs to bounce back with a win over Krylov or else risk getting lost in the shuffle at 205lbs.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto recently spoke to Zahabi, the head trainer at Montreal’s Tristar Gym, and Zahabi told him he is talking to Walker about holding his next camp in Canada.

Spoke to Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) this morning. He told me he's been talking to Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) about holding his next camp at Tristar in Montreal. Interesting move for the 205er. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 8, 2019

Walker was on the path to superstardom after he started off his UFC career with three straight impressive knockout wins over Misha Cirkunov, Justin Ledet and Khalil Rountree Jr. But the TKO loss to Anderson was a setback for the Brazilian, and after the fight, he opened up about dealing with depression.

Clearly Walker believes he needs to make some changes in his career following that loss and a move to Tristar to train with Zahabi could be just what the doctor ordered. Zahabi is considered one of the sharpest minds in the game and has coached fighters such as former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St. Pierre and Rory MacDonald for years. Adding Walker to his talented stable of fighters seems like a good move for both parties from first glance, but ultimately it will be up to Walker as to what he decides to do.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.