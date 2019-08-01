Israel Adesanya is insulted by comparisons to Jon Jones’ striking

Israel Adesanya is set to fight Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 this October in Australia.

Yet, in the lead up to the fight, a lot of the talk has been about the budding rivalry between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. It even got the point where “Bones” and Whittaker were talking about training with one another for this title fight.

If that were to happen, Adesanya would be insulted, because if Whittaker brought in Jones to mimic his striking, as he says the two aren’t even close.

Regardless, “The Last Stylebender,” says no matter who Robert Whittaker brings in to train, he will lose this fight.

“Get f*****g ISIS. Bring whoever has to help you get ready for this fight, cause they can’t save you,” Adesanya said to Submission Radio. “No one can save you. For me, it’s just the people who got me to the dance. The same people who’ve always helped get me ready, get me ready. If I have to bring one new (person in), I bring in someone we can actually use, that we can actually get better with.

“If he thinks Jon Jones is gonna help him, look at Jon Jones’ striking. Are you.. don’t even insult me. Come on, man. Wrestling, yes. Get Jon Jones to help you with your wrestling. F*****g Rob, shoot on me. Please, no one’s got me down and kept me down. You’ve done it to (YoeL) Romero, you might be the one. I advise you to shoot on me. Try keep me down. If not, strike with me, do your little one-one-two and then throw your right high kick. Do your little oblique kick. F*****g hell. What else? He’s good with a left hook, that’s one thing, no one ever makes him check the left hook.”

Israel Adesanya continued:

“I’ll give him the blueprint and I’ll still whoop his ass. No one makes him respect the left hook like that. No one ever makes him hesitate with the left hook. F*****g hell. I advise him to shoot, I won’t Jorge Masvidal him, but I advise him to shoot and wrestlef**k me. Come.”

Who do you think will win the fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/31/2019.