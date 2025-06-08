Petr Yan scolds Sean O’Malley following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

By Harry Kettle - June 8, 2025

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan has hit out at former rival Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last night.

Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan

As we know, Sean O’Malley challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday evening. It served as the main event of UFC 316, and while ‘Suga’ certainly showed improvements in some areas, he ultimately wasn’t able to stand up to the overwhelming power and wrestling ability of Dvalishvili. In the end, ‘The Machine’ earned an impressive third round submission victory.

Now, many are left to wonder what exactly is going to be next for O’Malley. He’s a phenomenal talent in his own right but in equal measure, he also has a lot of work to do if he’s serious about getting back to the title picture.

One of his big wins when he was first on his way to title contention came against Petr Yan. Now, years later, Yan has decided to take pleasure in the misfortune of O’Malley.

 

Yan hits out at O’Malley

“This is what happens when you’re handed things you didn’t earn. Back in line, buddy @SugaSeanMMA”

It certainly feels like this is the kind of fight that the UFC could run back. After all, we’re talking about two of the most exciting bantamweights on the planet. They both have something to prove, and something tells us that it would look quite different to their first meeting given how much time has passed.

What do you make of the comments made by Petr Yan towards Sean O’Malley? Are you excited to see what’s next for both of them? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

