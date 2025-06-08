Petr Yan scolds Sean O’Malley following his submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

UFC bantamweight Petr Yan has hit out at former rival Sean O’Malley following the latter’s loss at UFC 316 last night.

As we know, Sean O’Malley challenged Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday evening. It served as the main event of UFC 316, and while ‘Suga’ certainly showed improvements in some areas, he ultimately wasn’t able to stand up to the overwhelming power and wrestling ability of Dvalishvili. In the end, ‘The Machine’ earned an impressive third round submission victory.

RELATED: UFC fans react after Petr Yan is booked against Sean O’Malley’s teammate

Now, many are left to wonder what exactly is going to be next for O’Malley. He’s a phenomenal talent in his own right but in equal measure, he also has a lot of work to do if he’s serious about getting back to the title picture.

One of his big wins when he was first on his way to title contention came against Petr Yan. Now, years later, Yan has decided to take pleasure in the misfortune of O’Malley.