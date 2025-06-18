UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled
UFC 317 took a major blow this week, as main card matchup involving Paulo Costa was rescheduled for a later date.
Brazil’s Costa, a former UFC middleweight title challenger, was set to meet Russia’s Roman Kopylov on the June 28 event’s main card. According to a report from Laerta Viana, however, the Brazilian has come down with an illness. That has forced the UFC to move his fight with Kopylov to UFC 318, which is slated for July 19.
With that shakeup, here is how the UFC 317 lineup looks at the moment.
UFC 317 Main Card on ESPN+ PPV
- 155 lbs.: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title
- 125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France for the UFC flyweight title
185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
- 155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
- 125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
UFC 317 Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+
- 155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- 135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
- 145 lbs.: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado
- 185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- 125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van (not Manel Kape)
- 170 lbs.: Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
- 265 lbs.: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
- 125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
Whether it happens later this month, or at UFC 318 in July, Costa will need to win his fight with Kopylov. Despite being a former title challenger, and a long-time member of the middleweight top-15, the Brazilian is on a serious skid.
In his last fight, Costa suffered a forgettable decision loss to former champ Sean Strickland. Before that, the Brazilian suffered another decision loss to another former champ in Robert Whittaker. His last win occurred way back in 2022, when he picked up a decision win over Luke Rockhold, also a former champion.
No news yet on whether the UFC plans to add another fight to the June 28 pay-per-view to replace the Costa vs. Kopylov fight. Stay tuned.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
