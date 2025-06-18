UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled

By BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

UFC 317 took a major blow this week, as main card matchup involving Paulo Costa was rescheduled for a later date.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318

Brazil’s Costa, a former UFC middleweight title challenger, was set to meet Russia’s Roman Kopylov on the June 28 event’s main card. According to a report from Laerta Viana, however, the Brazilian has come down with an illness. That has forced the UFC to move his fight with Kopylov to UFC 318, which is slated for July 19.

With that shakeup, here is how the UFC 317 lineup looks at the moment.

UFC 317 Main Card on ESPN+ PPV

  • 155 lbs.: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title
  • 125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France for the UFC flyweight title
  • 185 lbs.: Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
  • 155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
  • 125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van 

UFC 317 Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+

  • 155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • 135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
  • 145 lbs.: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado
  • 185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • 125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van (not Manel Kape)
  • 170 lbs.: Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith
  • 265 lbs.: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
  • 125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez

Whether it happens later this month, or at UFC 318 in July, Costa will need to win his fight with Kopylov. Despite being a former title challenger, and a long-time member of the middleweight top-15, the Brazilian is on a serious skid.

In his last fight, Costa suffered a forgettable decision loss to former champ Sean Strickland. Before that, the Brazilian suffered another decision loss to another former champ in Robert Whittaker. His last win occurred way back in 2022, when he picked up a decision win over Luke Rockhold, also a former champion.

No news yet on whether the UFC plans to add another fight to the June 28 pay-per-view to replace the Costa vs. Kopylov fight. Stay tuned.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Vince McMahon, Conor McGregor, BKFC, WWE

Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor's BKFC

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025
Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira shares prediction for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC Baku main event.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi fighter Bryce Mitchell explains move to bantamweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is trying his hand in the bantamweight division, and he has detailed why that is the case.

Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena reveals key factor in UFC 316 title loss to Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Julianna Pena believes her UFC 316 performance was hindered.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker's next UFC fight is official and it might surprise you

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker has his next fight booked, and it isn’t what fans were expecting.

Miranda Maverick

Miranda Maverick confirms surgery is booked after UFC Atlanta loss

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's training partner and MMA champion doesn't think Jon Jones fight will happen

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries isn’t convinced that the proposed Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones fight will happen.

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier questions Islam Makhachev possibly leaving MMA after three more fights

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the idea of Islam Makhachev possibly retiring from MMA after three more fights.

Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kamaru Usman

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen floats the idea of Kamaru Usman facing Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the possibility of Kamaru Usman facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in a huge welterweight clash.

Sean O'Malley, UFC, MMA, Nate Diaz, jorge Masvidal
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley opens up on 'embarassing' realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had an embarrassing realization after watching Cody Garbrandt fight last Saturday.