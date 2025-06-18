UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled

UFC 317 took a major blow this week, as main card matchup involving Paulo Costa was rescheduled for a later date.

Brazil’s Costa, a former UFC middleweight title challenger, was set to meet Russia’s Roman Kopylov on the June 28 event’s main card. According to a report from Laerta Viana, however, the Brazilian has come down with an illness. That has forced the UFC to move his fight with Kopylov to UFC 318, which is slated for July 19.

With that shakeup, here is how the UFC 317 lineup looks at the moment.