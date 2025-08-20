Khamzat Chimaev makes big jump in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has made a big leap up in the pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319.

Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev finally reached the top of the mountain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He defeated Dricus du Plessis in dominant fashion to become UFC middleweight champion, and in doing so, he achieved a goal that many always expected him to achieve ever since he first debuted in the promotion.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev compared to Georges St-Pierre amid dominant, yet ‘boring’ UFC 319 win

Now, of course, many are already wondering what kind of reign he’s going to have with the gold. Chimaev is a great fighter and we all know that to be true, but he isn’t particularly consistent when it comes to how often he competes. Despite that, his body of work thus far is pretty impressive.

In addition to all of that, Chimaev has also made his way up through the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, causing a bit of controversy in the process.

 

Chimaev rockets up into top 5 of UFC P4P rankings

  1. Ilia Topuria
  2. Islam Makhachev
  3. Merab Dvalishvili
  4. Khamzat Chimaev (+10)
  5. Alexandre Pantoja (-1)
  6. Alexander Volkanovski
  7. Magomed Ankalaev
  8. Jack Della Maddalena
  9. Tom Aspinall
  10. Alex Pereira
  11. Dricus du Plessis
  12. Max Holloway
  13. Belal Muhammad
  14. Arman Tsarukyan
  15. Shavkat Rakhmonov (NR)

Many believe that Pantoja shouldn’t have wound up dropping below Khamzat, but such is the nature of the opinion-based rankings.

Where would you put Khamzat Chimaev in your men’s pound-for-pound rankings? Does he have a shot at claiming the number one spot in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa disputes Dana White’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev was “amazing” in UFC 319 title win: “He did horrible!”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025
Reinier de Ridder victory UFC Abu Dhabi
Reinier de Ridder

Dana White announces 4 fights for October’s UFC Vancouver event including Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has announced four fights for UFC Vancouver, including Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Ex-Jon Jones Teammate on potential comeback: "waiting till Aspinall wins a few fights", "Maybe he'll come back then"

Dylan Bowker - August 19, 2025

Jon Jones could potentially return to the cage to fight a reigning UFC champion if that fighter in question can string together a few more wins, per a former training partner of Jones.

Aljamain Sterling, Aaron Pico
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling still believes Aaron Pico 'can still make some noise' in the UFC despite debut loss

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2025

Aljamain Sterling still believes in Aaron Pico despite his debut loss at UFC 319.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

The Rock is "courageous" for Mark Kerr role, says ex-UFC fighter and John Wick star

Dylan Bowker - August 19, 2025

The Rock’s portrayal of Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ has intrigued many to see the cinematic effort when it comes out, and a former UFC combatant as well as film industry fixture has commented on that movie.

Kai Asakura

Kai Asakura accepts any 'harsh criticism' after UFC 319 loss: 'I'm disappointed in myself'

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev introduction
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev made 'a lot of mistakes' in dominant UFC 319 win over Dricus du Plessis

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev had a stellar performance to capture UFC gold, but were there mistakes?

Geoff Neal UFC welterweight
UFC

Geoff Neal shares hilarious reaction to UFC 319 loss to Carlos Prates

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Geoff Neal is taking his UFC 319 loss in stride.

Khamzat Chimaev controls Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
Matt Brown

Khamzat Chimaev compared to Georges St-Pierre amid dominant, yet 'boring' UFC 319 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is being compared to Georges St-Pierre in a way that is sure to have fight fans split.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dricus du Plessis' "disappointing" UFC 319 performance

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319 last weekend.