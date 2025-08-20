Khamzat Chimaev makes big jump in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has made a big leap up in the pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319.

Last Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev finally reached the top of the mountain in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He defeated Dricus du Plessis in dominant fashion to become UFC middleweight champion, and in doing so, he achieved a goal that many always expected him to achieve ever since he first debuted in the promotion.

Now, of course, many are already wondering what kind of reign he’s going to have with the gold. Chimaev is a great fighter and we all know that to be true, but he isn’t particularly consistent when it comes to how often he competes. Despite that, his body of work thus far is pretty impressive.

In addition to all of that, Chimaev has also made his way up through the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, causing a bit of controversy in the process.