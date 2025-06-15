UFC Atlanta Results: Raoni Barcelos defeats Cody Garbrandt (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlanta results, including the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Raoni Barcelos.

Cody Garbrandt (14-7 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April of 2024. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘No Love’, who had previously earned Octagon wins over Brian Kelleher (KO) and Trevin Jones (Decision).

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos (20-5 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, this after earning impressive wins over Payton Talbott and Cristian Quiñonez. The 38-year-old Brazilian has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this UFC Atlanta men’s bantamweight matchup begins and Cody Garbrandt comes forward with a quick 1-2 and then a high kick. He continues to press and lands a right hand over the top. More forward pressure leads to Raoni Barcelos looking for a single leg. ‘No Love’ avoids and circles back to range. The Brazilian is pressing the action now. Cody cracks him with a right and Raoni briefly goes down to a knee. Garbrandt looks very quick early. Barcelos with a right hand and then looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but lands a solid knee to the face of Cody Garbrandt. That may have opened up a cut. Cody with another good right. He just misses with a follow up left hook. Raoni Barcelos resets and tries a head kick. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Another good right cross from Garbrandt. Barcelos shoots, but Cody stuffs it and gets back to range. Raoni with a nice low kick. Cody with a big left hand. That appeared to rock his opponent. Both men unload shots in the pocket. Barcelos ducks a 1-2 and then shoots in. He can’t get ‘No Love’ to the ground and we are back to the center. Another solid left connects for the former champion. A slip allows Raoni to take top position, but the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of this UFC Atlanta main card scrap begins and Raoni Barcelos immediately gets in on a takedown attempt. Cody Garbrandt stays standing and eventually shakes him off. A good set of hooks from ‘No Love’. Barcelos tries a high kick that falls short. He loads up on a right, but Cody slips it and gets back to range. Another shot from the Brazilian and he’s in on a single leg. He fails to get Cody down but lands some good punches on the break. Another shot and then a knee. Barcelos is just constantly pressing this round. Cody Garbrandt has been on his back foot the entire round thus far. A good right hand from Raoni Barcelos. One minute remains in the second round. Cody leaps in with a 3-punch combination, the final strike of which lands well. Barcelos with a pair of big right hands to close the round. Those were hard punches.

The third and final round of this bantamweight bout begins and Raoni Barcelos comes out quickly but eats a low kick from the former champion. A nice 1-2 lands for Cody Garbrandt. Good low kicks from both men. Barcelos with a right to the body and then a low kick. ‘No Love’ stuffs a takedown but gives up his neck in the process. He pushes Barcelos against the cage and then breaks free. Raoni with a 1-2. He keeps pressing forward and lands another pair of punches. Cody shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Raoni looking to take the back now. Cody senses it and tries to scramble. He gives up his back on Barcelos now has a hook in. Both hooks now. This is not good for Cody Garbrandt. He scrambles again and takes top position. He lands some shots and then Raoni scrambles up. Both men winging punches now. A right hand by Cody. He shoots in but can’t get the fight back to the floor. Garbrandt looks for a late shot, but Raoni opts to retreat and stay at distance until the horn sounds.

Still got it in him! 👏 That's win #20 in the career for @RaoniBarcelos 💪 [ #UFCAtlanta LIVE NOW on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uyVqwNJXq7 — UFC (@ufc) June 15, 2025

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Raoni Barcelos def. Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Barcelos fight next following his decision victory over Garbrandt this evening in Georgia?