Numsurin embraces underdog role against Nadaka: “There could be no mercy”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 21, 2025
Nadaka and Numsurin

Thai veteran Numsurin Chor Ketwina spent years proving skeptics wrong through obscurity. The 30-year-old striker finally earned recognition by shocking established contender Songchainoi Kiatsongrit, opening championship doors that seemed permanently locked throughout his career.

Numsurin faces Nadaka for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The Bangkok native confronts a 10-time Muay Thai World Champion riding a 39-fight winning streak after earning his $100,000 contract through the ONE Friday Fights platform.

Nadaka arrived as a celebrated prodigy whose talent commanded immediate attention. The Japanese striker captured belts from Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, WBC, and WMC, establishing himself among the elite non-Thai competitors in Muay Thai history. His surgical precision and lightning strikes dismantled every challenger who attempted to derail his momentum.

Numsurin’s journey followed a completely different trajectory. The Tded99 representative battled through anonymity until ONE Friday Fights provided his breakthrough platform. His perfect 5-0 record showcased explosive power that forced matchmakers to notice his destructive capabilities against increasingly difficult opposition.

“My journey in ONE goes slowly, and I’m not really well known. The previous fight that I [beat] Songchainoi has made me better known. I have always been an underdog, but I finally beat them all in the end,” he said.

“Some may think I was lucky with one punch. But I prepared myself a lot, especially the left hook. No one expected that I would beat Songchainoi. It was not that challenging, and I’m not intimidated.”

Numsurin believes speed training unlocks victory blueprint

The August showdown against Songchainoi Kiatsongrit at ONE Friday Fights 122 proved pivotal for Numsurin Chor Ketwina. Most observers expected Songchainoi to secure a rematch opportunity against Nadaka. Instead, a devastating counter left hook in round two changed everything, earning Numsurin a majority decision victory that rewrote championship narratives.

Meticulous preparation convinced Numsurin he’s cracked Nadaka’s technical code. The Japanese champion relies on rapid footwork and accurate strikes lacking knockout power but capable of scoring knockdowns. Speed represents Nadaka’s primary weapon, forcing Numsurin to enhance his own quickness during training camps.

Becoming the inaugural atomweight champion would validate years of sacrifice and obscurity. Representing Thailand on the global stage means everything to someone dismissed throughout his career. Joining the nation’s champion ranks would provide ultimate validation while transforming his legacy from overlooked veteran to division trailblazer.

“His fighting style includes fast footwork and accurate weapons. Even though they’re not very powerful, they can [knock] you to the ground. His strengths include speed and accurate weapons. My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I’m working on my speed in order to cope with his speed,” he said.

“He is a very nice guy. Japanese people tend to be nice. I like him. But on the stage, there could be no mercy.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

