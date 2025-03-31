Kelvin Gastelum shares reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal

By Harry Kettle - March 31, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has shared his reaction to Joe Pyfer’s late UFC Mexico City withdrawal last weekend.

Kelvin Gastelum

As we know, Kelvin Gastelum has been around for a long time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In that time, he’s achieved some great things and he’s had some remarkable fights. With that being said, he hasn’t always come up on the winning side – and that’s been especially true across his latest string of bouts.

RELATED: UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Still, Gastelum is willing to get in there with just about anyone. He wants to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the elite level and you won’t find many people who will begrudge him of that. Last weekend, he was set to go toe to toe with Joe Pyfer as part of the main card at UFC Mexico City.

Unfortunately, Pyfer pulled out of the fight at the last minute as a result of an illness, confusing many. Gastelum posted the following to social media which actually showed his initial reaction when it all went down.

 

Gastelum’s response to Pyfer issue

“I got the call that my opponent got sick and had to pull out the fight. Obviously I’m gutted to the core about this situation that is out of my control but Wish my opponent all the best in the future.”

You can see in his eyes that Gastelum was deeply disappointed and understandably so. At this point, all we can hope is that he gets back in there sooner rather than later so that he can show off what he’s been working on.

Who do you back to win if Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer gets rebooked in the near future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

