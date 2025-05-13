PFL and bantamweight champion Patchy Mix “mutually agree” to part ways
The PFL announced they have parted ways with bantamweight champion Patchy Mix.
Mix won the Bellator bantamweight title in 2023 with a submission win over Sergio Pettis and has defended it once. Yet, after the PFL-Bellator merger, Mix only fought once and expressed his frustration with his lack of fights on social media.
On Tuesday, the PFL announced on social media that the promotion and Mix have mutually agreed not to extend his contract and have agreed to part ways.
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract.
We wish Patchy Mix all the best in his future pic.twitter.com/xUHSZ45we6
— PFL (@PFLMMA) May 13, 2025
“Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract. We both decided this is the best course of action for PFL and him. Patchy is a fantastic fighter, and we wish him well. PFL is excited to crown our next 135lbs champion in the PFL world tournament,” the statement read.
Mix had been campaigning for his release as he was frustrated with the lack of fights, and the PFL has now granted that. It’s unclear if Mix will be a free agent effective immediately or when he truly will be able to sign with any promotion.
But, the hope for many fans is that Patchy Mix will sign with the UFC and add another contender to the already stacked division.
Patchy Mix calls himself the best bantamweight in the world
As Patchy Mix has been campaigning for a fight, he has also been declaring himself the best bantamweight in the world.
Mix was the former Bellator bantamweight champion and felt like his body of work spoke for itself.
I did all of this in 11 months.
This was one of best Grand Prix runs in history of the promotion. Since then only fought once in the last 17 months. Although my momentum has been slowed I’ve been training like I’ve been in camp for close to a year now. I’ll show my improvements pic.twitter.com/dFzqgKL4Rr
— Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) April 8, 2025
I’m the best in the world at 135 https://t.co/kYu2upuKYL
— Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) May 7, 2025
“I did all of this in 11 months. This was one of best Grand Prix runs in history of the promotion. Since then only fought once in the last 17 months. Although my momentum has been slowed I’ve been training like I’ve been in camp for close to a year now. I’ll show my improvements… I’m the best in the world at 135,” Mix wrote on X.
Patchy Mix is 20-1 as a pro. He’s coming off a split decision win over Magomed Magomedov to defend his title for the first time. He won the undisputed belt with a submission win over Sergio Pettis after winning the interim belt by KO against Raufeon Stots. He also has notable wins over Kyoji Horiguchi, James Gallagher, Andre Ewell, and Tony Gravely in his career.
