PFL and bantamweight champion Patchy Mix “mutually agree” to part ways

The PFL announced they have parted ways with bantamweight champion Patchy Mix.

Mix won the Bellator bantamweight title in 2023 with a submission win over Sergio Pettis and has defended it once. Yet, after the PFL-Bellator merger, Mix only fought once and expressed his frustration with his lack of fights on social media.

On Tuesday, the PFL announced on social media that the promotion and Mix have mutually agreed not to extend his contract and have agreed to part ways.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract. We wish Patchy Mix all the best in his future pic.twitter.com/xUHSZ45we6 — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 13, 2025

“Professional Fighters League and Patchy Mix have mutually agreed to not extend his contract. We both decided this is the best course of action for PFL and him. Patchy is a fantastic fighter, and we wish him well. PFL is excited to crown our next 135lbs champion in the PFL world tournament,” the statement read.

Mix had been campaigning for his release as he was frustrated with the lack of fights, and the PFL has now granted that. It’s unclear if Mix will be a free agent effective immediately or when he truly will be able to sign with any promotion.

But, the hope for many fans is that Patchy Mix will sign with the UFC and add another contender to the already stacked division.