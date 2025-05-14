Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: “The talent is all there”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2025

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the art of eight limbs in the United Kingdom. The veteran striker believes the moment is right for ONE Championship to make its debut on British shores.

Liam Harrison

Over the past five years, ONE Championship has recruited exceptional talent from across the UK. Athletes like ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, and George Jarvis have established themselves as elite competitors on the global stage.

Although “Hitman” recently competed in what was billed as his final appearance on home territory this past February, the Leeds native would gladly step into the ring once more if ONE Championship organized an event in the UK.

“I still think there’s the chance to build an incredible card,” he said.

“I could fight, the Haggerty brothers could fight, Nico can too. So could George Jarvis and Liam Nolan. The talent is all there, and they could do serious numbers. I just don’t know how long it takes to make moves like that. But I hope they can do that before I retire!”

Liam Harrison believes “the ship has sailed” on Carrillo versus Haggerty fight

The combat sports community witnessed increasing tension between Nico Carrillo and ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty in recent months. While fans anticipated a potential clash, Liam Harrison suggests this matchup opportunity has disappeared.

Previously, both British strikers competed in the bantamweight division. However, with Haggerty now reigning over the kickboxing ranks and Carrillo finding success in featherweight Muay Thai competition, Harrison points to the physical disparity between them as a major obstacle.

“I’m not bothered about it anymore. Nico is twice the size of Jonathan Haggerty now that he’s moved up to featherweight. Did you see how big he looked versus Sitthichai? Wow,” Harrison said.

“[Carrillo] looked like an animal against Sitthichai, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he does there. Jon’s bantamweight through and through. So I think the ship has sailed now.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Liam Harrison ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker urges people to "share their burdens" following teammate's suicide

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025
Stamp Fairtex

Schooled in the Circle, excelling in the classroom: Stamp Fairtex's double life

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 12, 2025

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali to face battle-tested Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Teenage star Johan Ghazali and Colombian-American puncher Diego Paez will add to the flyweight Muay Thai division’s fiery lineup at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai.

Mohammad Siasarani
ONE Championship

Kaito Ono booked for kickboxing debut versus Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Japanese striking star Kaito Ono will finally make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 as one of Japan’s most prolific strikers arrives on the scene.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O won't rest until he secures new belt: "Make it happen"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama continues to ascend the flyweight Muay Thai division. He took a huge step closer to the division’s summit this past weekend.

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin to UFC fans: Remember that I already dealt with Reinier de Ridder

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2025
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex relinquishes ONE Atomweight MMA World Title after suffering another injury

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

The injury bug continues to loom large for Stamp Fairtex.

Jaosuayai
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 32 gets massive headliner between two KO artists

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2025

On Friday, June 6, #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex will face surging striker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Denice Zamboanga Stamp Fairtex ONE Fight Night 27
Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship Moves Next US show after popular MMA champion steps down

BJ Penn Staff - May 2, 2025

ONE Championship will not be returning to the United States this summer as planned.

Saemapetch Fairtex

Saemapetch plans to win against all odds at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2025

The sun hasn’t been shining on Saemapetch Fairtex as of late. But, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to return to brighter days.