Liam Harrison calls for ONE Championship UK show: “The talent is all there”

British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the art of eight limbs in the United Kingdom. The veteran striker believes the moment is right for ONE Championship to make its debut on British shores.

Over the past five years, ONE Championship has recruited exceptional talent from across the UK. Athletes like ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, and George Jarvis have established themselves as elite competitors on the global stage.

Although “Hitman” recently competed in what was billed as his final appearance on home territory this past February, the Leeds native would gladly step into the ring once more if ONE Championship organized an event in the UK.

“I still think there’s the chance to build an incredible card,” he said.

“I could fight, the Haggerty brothers could fight, Nico can too. So could George Jarvis and Liam Nolan. The talent is all there, and they could do serious numbers. I just don’t know how long it takes to make moves like that. But I hope they can do that before I retire!”