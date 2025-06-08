Patchy Mix speaks on unsuccessful UFC debut against Mario Bautista

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Patchy Mix has issued a statement following his defeat to Mario Bautista in his UFC debut.

Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix

Mix and Bautista shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC 316 in Newark. It was Mix’s first fight since being freed of his PFL contract after being shelved for a year. Mix was unable to get the better of Bautista, who took home a unanimous decision victory to extend his winning streak to eight.

Following the rough debut, Mix vowed to make the proper adjustments ahead of his next fight.

Patchy Mix on UFC 316 Loss

In a new video posted on Facebook, Patchy Mix briefly addressed losing his UFC debut on Saturday. The former Bellator champion thinks he will return to the Octagon a better fighter.

Tough night for me in the office,” Mix wrote. “But I appreciate the people that have supported and been along for the ride. Would have liked to do more and made adjustments. I will come back stronger from this moment.”

This is Mix’s first loss since Sept. 2020. He had been riding a seven-fight winning streak, which included the aforementioned reign as Bellator Bantamweight Champion.

During the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, Dana White told reporters that not every fighter from other organizations can make a smooth transition. White said being a fighter on the UFC roster isn’t easy

The defeat to Bautista is Mix’s second pro MMA loss. The other defeat was against Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision. Following the loss to Archuleta, Mix defeated the likes Kyoji Horiguchi, Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Magomed Magomedov.

Where Mix goes from here remains to be seen, but Bautista’s stock has never been higher. After defeating the likes of Mix and Jose Aldo, Bautista figures to be due for another big fight.

