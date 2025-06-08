Merab Dvalishvili reveals key name who helped him defeat Sean O’Malley again at UFC 316

Dvalishvili Credits Aljamain Sterling for UFC 316 Prep

Speaking to reporters following UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili explained the importance of being guided by Aljamain Sterling prior to his rematch against Sean O’Malley (via MMAJunkie.com).

“In this training camp, my friend Aljamain Sterling helped me so much,” Dvalishvili said at his post-fight news conference at Prudential Center. “He doesn’t have a fight (booked) – he’s getting married. He doesn’t really like sparring, but he was sparring with me three times a week (to mimic O’Malley). He was two times better than Sean O’Malley’s striking. He was not trying to shoot on me, take me down.

“That proves again that it’s not always the best fighter who wins. O’Malley got really lucky against Aljo. But I’m grateful for my friend Aljamain Sterling.”

Sterling has been calling for a rematch with O’Malley in the aftermath of UFC 316. “Funk Master” currently competes in the featherweight division, and it’s unclear whether or not O’Malley plans to move up to 145 pounds in the future.

As for Dvalishvili, he’s hoping to fight two more times before 2025 comes to a close. The 135-pound titleholder has called for Cory Sandhagen to be his next title challenger. Sandhagen has gone 4-1 in his last five outings and is the No.4-ranked UFC bantamweight.