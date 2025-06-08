Merab Dvalishvili reveals key name who helped him defeat Sean O’Malley again at UFC 316

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili says one key name played a huge role in his successful training camp for UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili UFC 316

Dvalishvili put his bantamweight title at stake against Sean O’Malley in a rematch on Saturday. Dvalishvili captured the 135-pound gold from “Suga” in their first encounter. In the rematch, Dvalishvili secured a north-south choke in the third round to maintain his hold on the gold. It marks O’Malley’s first submission defeat in pro MMA competition.

“The Machine” has credited a former UFC champion with helping him stay sharp ahead of his second successful title defense.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MERAB DVALISHVILI SUBMITS SEAN O’MALLEY AT UFC 316

Dvalishvili Credits Aljamain Sterling for UFC 316 Prep

Speaking to reporters following UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili explained the importance of being guided by Aljamain Sterling prior to his rematch against Sean O’Malley (via MMAJunkie.com).

“In this training camp, my friend Aljamain Sterling helped me so much,” Dvalishvili said at his post-fight news conference at Prudential Center. “He doesn’t have a fight (booked) – he’s getting married. He doesn’t really like sparring, but he was sparring with me three times a week (to mimic O’Malley). He was two times better than Sean O’Malley’s striking. He was not trying to shoot on me, take me down.

“That proves again that it’s not always the best fighter who wins. O’Malley got really lucky against Aljo. But I’m grateful for my friend Aljamain Sterling.”

Sterling has been calling for a rematch with O’Malley in the aftermath of UFC 316. “Funk Master” currently competes in the featherweight division, and it’s unclear whether or not O’Malley plans to move up to 145 pounds in the future.

As for Dvalishvili, he’s hoping to fight two more times before 2025 comes to a close. The 135-pound titleholder has called for Cory Sandhagen to be his next title challenger. Sandhagen has gone 4-1 in his last five outings and is the No.4-ranked  UFC bantamweight.

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili UFC

