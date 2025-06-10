Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

By Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.

Ian Machado Garry suit

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is a top contender in the welterweight division. We also know that Belal Muhammad is the former champion of the division after losing his crown to Jack Della Maddalena. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if there’s a chance that the two could collide sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire

Of course, it depends on what the UFC wants to do, but it definitely feels like it makes sense. Machado Garry has been on a great rise to prominence at 170 pounds whereas Muhammad is looking to bounce back in style. There’s no guarantee of who will win given their respective styles, but we’d be very interested to see how it plays out.

In a recent social media post, Machado Garry issued a warning to Muhammad – which he promptly responded to.

 

Machado Garry’s view on Muhammad fight

“I believe Belal lost to JDM due to his ego trying to stand and bang when he should have taken JDM down,” Machado Garry said in an Instagram post. “Surely he won’t try to stand and bang with me? Surely not. I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down. Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever, ever, ever try and stand and bang with me.”

Muhammad issued a response, saying: “I’ll see you at msg.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would you back to win if this fight got booked? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission

Merab Dvalishvili's coach is confident regarding possible Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier gives honest Sean O'Malley assessment after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his assessment of Sean O’Malley after his defeat at UFC 316.

Joey Diaz
UFC

Joey Diaz was locked in during one specific fight at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

MMA personality Joey Diaz was 100% locked in during the co-main event at UFC 316 last weekend – and that’s an understatement.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197 with Michael Chiesa and Shawne Merriman

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Atlanta.

Kayla Harrison

What's next for the stars of UFC 316?

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

The UFC was in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday for a solid UFC 316 card. The main event saw Merab Dvalishvili rematching Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight belt. The co-main event saw Julianna Pena defending her bantamweight title against Kayla Harrison.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

UFC legend warns Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight: 'I would retire from the sport'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

WATCH | UFC stars give new champ Kayla Harrison a hero's welcome at American Top Team

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

New UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is back home in Florida, and received a hero’s welcome from some of the top fighters in MMA when she returned to American Top Team.

Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: "People will be interested in this fight"

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes that a fight against Alexandre Pantoja would be one that the people would be interested in.

Joshua Van, UFC 316, UFC 317, MMA, Brandon Royval
Joshua Van

UFC 316 winner Joshua Van booked for lightning quick turnaround against top contender

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

Joshua Van has the opportunity to completely upend the UFC flyweight rankings in a few weeks time.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a 'sh*t hole', but will still 'never fight there again'

BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer is sorry for the things he said about Mexico.