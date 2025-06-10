Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is a top contender in the welterweight division. We also know that Belal Muhammad is the former champion of the division after losing his crown to Jack Della Maddalena. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if there’s a chance that the two could collide sooner rather than later.

Of course, it depends on what the UFC wants to do, but it definitely feels like it makes sense. Machado Garry has been on a great rise to prominence at 170 pounds whereas Muhammad is looking to bounce back in style. There’s no guarantee of who will win given their respective styles, but we’d be very interested to see how it plays out.

In a recent social media post, Machado Garry issued a warning to Muhammad – which he promptly responded to.