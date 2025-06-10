Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight
UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.
As we know, Ian Machado Garry is a top contender in the welterweight division. We also know that Belal Muhammad is the former champion of the division after losing his crown to Jack Della Maddalena. As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if there’s a chance that the two could collide sooner rather than later.
RELATED: Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire
Of course, it depends on what the UFC wants to do, but it definitely feels like it makes sense. Machado Garry has been on a great rise to prominence at 170 pounds whereas Muhammad is looking to bounce back in style. There’s no guarantee of who will win given their respective styles, but we’d be very interested to see how it plays out.
In a recent social media post, Machado Garry issued a warning to Muhammad – which he promptly responded to.
View this post on Instagram
Machado Garry’s view on Muhammad fight
“I believe Belal lost to JDM due to his ego trying to stand and bang when he should have taken JDM down,” Machado Garry said in an Instagram post. “Surely he won’t try to stand and bang with me? Surely not. I am going to box the ears off you because I’m the best in this division, hands down. Belal, learn from your last loss and never ever, ever, ever try and stand and bang with me.”
Muhammad issued a response, saying: “I’ll see you at msg.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Who would you back to win if this fight got booked? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Ian Garry UFC