Ilia Topuria suggests UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev could still happen at welterweight

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is among the biggest the UFC can make right now. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening. At least, not yet.

By late 2024, the undefeated Spaniard Topuria was the UFC featherweight champion, while Russia’s Makhachev was the lightweight champ. A lot has changed since then.

First, Topuria announced that he was vacating his belt with plans to move up to lightweight. That set the stage for a blockbuster fight with the champion Makhachev. However, Makhachev ultimately decided to make the same move, hiking up to welterweight to pursue a second title of his own. He also vacated his belt as part of the move.

After all this shuffling, Topuria is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt Makhachev vacated at UFC 317 on June 28. Makhachev, meanwhile, is expected to get the next crack at new welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Those are both great fights, but there’s no denying it’s a bit disappointing we won’t see Topuria and Makhachev fight. According to the Spanish star, however, it could still happen down the road — at welterweight.