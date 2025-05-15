Ilia Topuria suggests UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev could still happen at welterweight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is among the biggest the UFC can make right now. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening. At least, not yet.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

By late 2024, the undefeated Spaniard Topuria was the UFC featherweight champion, while Russia’s Makhachev was the lightweight champ. A lot has changed since then.

First, Topuria announced that he was vacating his belt with plans to move up to lightweight. That set the stage for a blockbuster fight with the champion Makhachev. However, Makhachev ultimately decided to make the same move, hiking up to welterweight to pursue a second title of his own. He also vacated his belt as part of the move.

After all this shuffling, Topuria is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt Makhachev vacated at UFC 317 on June 28. Makhachev, meanwhile, is expected to get the next crack at new welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Those are both great fights, but there’s no denying it’s a bit disappointing we won’t see Topuria and Makhachev fight. According to the Spanish star, however, it could still happen down the road — at welterweight.

How Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev could still happen

Speaking to Eurosport’s Álvaro Colmenero, Topuria revealed that he is open to fighting at welterweight in the future. 

“Of course, why not?” he said (via Championship Rounds). “It depends, if the fans want to see me fight at welterweight, and there’s a champion the company has at the moment, why not?

“I fight to entertain people. Obviously, I also have to be motivated by the challenge, so I’m not closing the door. If the opportunity arises and there’s an exciting fight, I’ll be there.”

This comment from Topuria seems to clear the way for a fight with Makhachev — assuming the Russian beats Della Maddalena. In fact, Topuria seemed to sneak in a dig at his rival for bailing on their first opportunity to fight.

“What I hope is that the other party is also willing,” he said. “Not willing to make excuses, but to back up what they’re saying.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

