UFC champ stuns fans by announcing Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Dricus Du Plessis just dropped some absolutely huge UFC news. Apparently, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are set to fight before the summer is over.

Du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, is set to defend his title against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, which goes on August 16 in Chicago. He claims that top lightweight contenders Pimblett and Gaethje are set to meet in the card’s co-main event.

“Co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje,” he said in a video that’s been making the rounds on social media. “That’s an awesome fight. Awesome fight.”

Given Du Plessis’ placement atop the card, it’s fair to assume he would know the UFC’s plans for the co-main, so this may actually be true.

If it is true, it represents a massive curveball.

Last Saturday, at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria claimed the vacant lightweight title with a knockout of Charles Oliveira. After the fight, Pimblett joined Topuria in the Octagon for a face-off, which seemed to signal a fight between them was in the works.

Then again, UFC CEO Dana White also expressed some regret about the Topuria vs. Pimblett face-off.

“That’s not the fight,” White said after Topuria and Pimblett squared up. “It shouldn’t happen.”

“I don’t give a sh*t if it was fun to watch or not,” the UFC boss added. “That shouldn’t happen. Plus, he wins a second title in a higher division. It was a bad call by whoever the hell let them in there.”

Perhaps White was frustrated because Pimblett is already lined up to fight Gaethje. Of course, that would clash with Gaethje’s recent claim that he won’t be fighting again unless it’s for the title.

One way or the other, UFC 319 is coming up quick, so we should know soon.