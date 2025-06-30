UFC champ stuns fans by announcing Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje fight

By BJ Penn Staff - June 30, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis just dropped some absolutely huge UFC news. Apparently, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are set to fight before the summer is over.

Paddy Pimblett, Justin Gaethje, UFC 319

Du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, is set to defend his title against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, which goes on August 16 in Chicago. He claims that top lightweight contenders Pimblett and Gaethje are set to meet in the card’s co-main event.

 

“Co-main event is Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje,” he said in a video that’s been making the rounds on social media. “That’s an awesome fight. Awesome fight.”

Given Du Plessis’ placement atop the card, it’s fair to assume he would know the UFC’s plans for the co-main, so this may actually be true.

If it is true, it represents a massive curveball.

Last Saturday, at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria claimed the vacant lightweight title with a knockout of Charles Oliveira. After the fight, Pimblett joined Topuria in the Octagon for a face-off, which seemed to signal a fight between them was in the works.

Then again, UFC CEO Dana White also expressed some regret about the Topuria vs. Pimblett face-off.

“That’s not the fight,” White said after Topuria and Pimblett squared up. “It shouldn’t happen.”

“I don’t give a sh*t if it was fun to watch or not,” the UFC boss added. “That shouldn’t happen. Plus, he wins a second title in a higher division. It was a bad call by whoever the hell let them in there.”

Perhaps White was frustrated because Pimblett is already lined up to fight Gaethje. Of course, that would clash with Gaethje’s recent claim that he won’t be fighting again unless it’s for the title.

One way or the other, UFC 319 is coming up quick, so we should know soon.

Related

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares grisly plan for Ilia Topuria in aftermath of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025
Dana White and Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dana White offers blunt response to Justin Gaethje's title shot demands following UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 29, 2025

Dana White doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving into Justin Gaethje’s demand for a title shot.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett reveals huge mistake Ilia Topuria's opponents make

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 15, 2025

Paddy Pimblett believes he knows the key error that Ilia Topuria’s opponents have made.

Ilia Topuria sparring
Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria names 'pain in the ass' UFC contender who he wants to fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Ilia Topuria says there’s one surging UFC lightweight contender who he hopes to settle some beef with.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

Justin Gaethje explains frustration with UFC: 'They came to my house begging me'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 13, 2025

Justin Gaethje has detailed his issues with the UFC brass.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje considering retirement if UFC doesn't meet his demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025
Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler opens up on stoppage loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314: "I couldn't get my rhythm"

Cole Shelton - May 29, 2025

Michael Chandler has broken his silence on his UFC 314 loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett training
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares stunning prediction for potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is well aware of one massive title fight that has yet to be booked, but he’s made a prediction for the bout that might surprise you.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje should be fighting Ilia Topuria for UFC gold instead of Charles Oliveira, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes the UFC missed out on a more exciting vacant lightweight title fight.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Mateusz Gamrot explains why he isn't a fan of Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC contender Mateusz Gamrot has explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of fellow lightweight Paddy Pimblett.