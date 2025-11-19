Paddy Pimblett goes on X-rated rant against Justin Gaethje’s title shot holdout

By Curtis Calhoun - November 19, 2025
Paddy Pimblett speaks at a UFC X fan expo, opposite Justin Gaethje in the cage at UFC 313

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Justin Gaethje amidst the former BMF titleholder’s holdout.

The UFC lightweight title picture is filled with big names and big questions, including who will face newly-crowned champion Ilia Topuria for his first title defense. Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 earlier this year to become the latest two-division titleholder in the promotion’s history.

Since Topuria’s victory, Justin Gaethje has repeatedly declared that he plans to hold out for a title shot instead of fighting another top contender. Gaethje hasn’t fought since defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed Gaethje’s holdout for a title shot, and as of this writing, it’s uncertain if Gaethje’s long wait will result in a fight against Topuria. In the meantime, one of the division’s top contenders, Paddy Pimblett, has questions about Gaethje’s plans.

Paddy Pimblett questions Justin Gaethje for ongoing title shot holdout

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Pimblett reacted to Gaethje’s ongoing hiatus.

“I don’t ever want to say a bad word about Justin Gaethje because he’s a legend, but he’s doing interviews lately being a proper b—-, saying the UFC owe him, and he deserves it and all that,” Pimblett said of Gaethje.

“No one’s owed nothing. You fight for it. My last win, I beat someone in a better fashion, who was a higher-ranked opponent than he won in his last fight.

“I know he’s a legend, and obviously he’s done a lot for the company and all that, but you can’t just demand a title shot.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Pimblett faced off with Topuria in the Octagon following UFC 317. Just weeks before Topuria’s win, Pimblett made a case for a title shot with a dominant performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

It’s uncertain if Topuria vs. Pimblett is in the mix for 2026, but in either case, Pimblett isn’t a fan of Gaethje’s antics and hiatus.

