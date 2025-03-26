Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

Colby Covington is of the belief that Leon Edwards should retire from mixed martial arts following his loss at UFC London.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Last weekend at UFC London, Leon Edwards fell to his second straight defeat inside the Octagon. He was beaten and dominated by Sean Brady in a fight that could’ve seen ‘Rocky’ vault back into title contention. Alas, it didn’t work out that way and instead, he was finished – leaving many to question what’s next for him in mixed martial arts.

As we’ve said, it was a pretty poor performance from Edwards and there were moments in which it seemed like he just didn’t want to be there. Some have been critical of him for a while now, with another questionable performance of his being his victory over Colby Covington. Although a lot of pundits felt like he did well to win that fight, others wondered whether or not he should’ve gone for the kill a bit more.

Covington, in a recent interview, spoke about that Edwards fight when giving hist thoughts on what his former rival should do next.

Covington’s view on Edwards’ future

“I kind of thought that after I fought Leon, the motivation wasn’t there anymore,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I mean, I could tell in the fight. Like, I broke my foot immediately, and he did nothing. He didn’t try and come after me.

“He just, you know, tried to point coast to to a decision. So, I could tell after that fight, he just wasn’t hungry anymore. He’s made too much money. I made him too much money at that press conference. So, yeah, I just don’t think he’s motivated anymore, and he should hang them up.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

You’d have thought that Colby would be more critical of Leon than this, given some of the things he’s said in the past. Alas, for Leon Edwards, all that matters is working out exactly what he wants to do in the next phase of his career.

What do you make of these comments? Will we see Leon Edwards win again in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

