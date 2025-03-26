Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

Colby Covington is of the belief that Leon Edwards should retire from mixed martial arts following his loss at UFC London.

Last weekend at UFC London, Leon Edwards fell to his second straight defeat inside the Octagon. He was beaten and dominated by Sean Brady in a fight that could’ve seen ‘Rocky’ vault back into title contention. Alas, it didn’t work out that way and instead, he was finished – leaving many to question what’s next for him in mixed martial arts.

As we’ve said, it was a pretty poor performance from Edwards and there were moments in which it seemed like he just didn’t want to be there. Some have been critical of him for a while now, with another questionable performance of his being his victory over Colby Covington. Although a lot of pundits felt like he did well to win that fight, others wondered whether or not he should’ve gone for the kill a bit more.

Covington, in a recent interview, spoke about that Edwards fight when giving hist thoughts on what his former rival should do next.