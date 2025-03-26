Renowned UFC coach names one former champion who lacks heart of ‘real true fighter’
It’s one thing to become a UFC champion; it’s another to have the heart of a fighter.
Much has been made about former UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards following back-to-back losses in front of favorable crowds. “Rocky” struggled with Belal Muhammad’s grappling, which caused him to lose the 170-pound gold. He was once again dominated in the grappling department in the UFC London main event, but it was far worse this time against Sean Brady.
It’s led some to question whether or not Edwards’ heart is in the fight game.
Din Thomas Feels Edwards Lacks True Fighter Heart
Top MMA coach and UFC analyst Din Thomas joined “On Paper with Anthony Smith” to discuss a slew of topics. When Thomas was asked about Leon Edwards, he gave his brutally honest assessment (via MMAJunkie).
“I don’t want to be disrespectful toward Leon,” Thomas said on the “On Paper With Anthony Smith” podcast. “I still believe that skill for skill, like his body type and all that, that he was a great champion. He’s a great fighter. He’s still top-five material. But I just don’t think that Leon in his heart is a real true fighter.
“And I say in terms of, like, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, like these guys will fight you in a parking lot. I think he’s an athlete. I think he’s a performer. I think he’s creative. I think in the gym, he probably eats up everybody. He’s super magical. I just think when the lights come on and it’s time for him to really fight, despite not being a true fighter, he was still that good.”
Edwards was still the No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight prior to his woeful showing against Brady. “Rocky” only fell two spots down, however. Edwards can turn things around by getting back in the win column later this year, but can he change the narrative about his desire to keep fighting at a high level?
