Renowned UFC coach names one former champion who lacks heart of ‘real true fighter’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 26, 2025

It’s one thing to become a UFC champion; it’s another to have the heart of a fighter.

UFC Apex Octagon

Much has been made about former UFC welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards following back-to-back losses in front of favorable crowds. “Rocky” struggled with Belal Muhammad’s grappling, which caused him to lose the 170-pound gold. He was once again dominated in the grappling department in the UFC London main event, but it was far worse this time against Sean Brady.

It’s led some to question whether or not Edwards’ heart is in the fight game.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON BELIEVES LEON EDWARDS SHOULD RETIRE FOLLOWING UFC LONDON DEFEAT

Din Thomas Feels Edwards Lacks True Fighter Heart

Top MMA coach and UFC analyst Din Thomas joined “On Paper with Anthony Smith” to discuss a slew of topics. When Thomas was asked about Leon Edwards, he gave his brutally honest assessment (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t want to be disrespectful toward Leon,” Thomas said on the “On Paper With Anthony Smith” podcast. “I still believe that skill for skill, like his body type and all that, that he was a great champion. He’s a great fighter. He’s still top-five material. But I just don’t think that Leon in his heart is a real true fighter.

“And I say in terms of, like, Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, like these guys will fight you in a parking lot. I think he’s an athlete. I think he’s a performer. I think he’s creative. I think in the gym, he probably eats up everybody. He’s super magical. I just think when the lights come on and it’s time for him to really fight, despite not being a true fighter, he was still that good.”

Edwards was still the No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight prior to his woeful showing against Brady. “Rocky” only fell two spots down, however. Edwards can turn things around by getting back in the win column later this year, but can he change the narrative about his desire to keep fighting at a high level?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Din Thomas Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Molly McCann

Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

Colby Covington is of the belief that Leon Edwards should retire from mixed martial arts following his loss at UFC London.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why he considers Islam Makhachev to be his current #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is "scared" to take tough fights, including him: "He’s not wanting to fight me"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: "It spoke volumes"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025
Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’ll leave the verdict for discussion"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has released a statement following his loss to Carlos Ulberg.

Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.

Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: "Let's bang it out"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in fighting Sean Brady in his return.

Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: "I made a mistake by continuing to wager"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.