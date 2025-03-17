Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira was greasing in UFC 313 title fight: “He had some substance smeared on him”

Ankalaev’s coach makes big Pereira accusation

“To be honest, the plan from the beginning was to engage in wrestling — get close, in the clinch, wear him down,” Magomedov said. “But, when Magomed pushed him to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira had some kind of substance on him. If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case.

“The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up,” he added. “That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterward that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”

“Let’s not forget that Glover Teixeira is a veteran of the game and knows all the tricks,” Magomedov concluded.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Regardless of whether or not this claim is true, it’s bound to create even more bad blood on the road to a possible rematch.

