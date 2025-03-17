Magomed Ankalaev’s coach claims Alex Pereira was greasing in UFC 313 title fight: “He had some substance smeared on him”
Magomed Ankalaev has a fairly controversial claim regarding Alex Pereira from their UFC 313 main event bout.
Ever since capturing the UFC light heavyweight championship, Magomed Ankalaev has been pretty vocal on social media. It seems as if he feels a bit slighted and, in no uncertain terms, he’s made the world know about it.
Back at UFC 313, he managed to defeat Alex Pereira and get his hand raised high as the winner and new champion. With that being said, Ankalaev is expected to face an immediate rematch against ‘Poatan’, and many think it’ll look quite different to their first showdown.
In a recent interview, Ankalaev’s coach Sukhrab Magomedov also made an interesting accusation regarding the Brazilian legend.
Ankalaev’s coach makes big Pereira accusation
“To be honest, the plan from the beginning was to engage in wrestling — get close, in the clinch, wear him down,” Magomedov said. “But, when Magomed pushed him to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira had some kind of substance on him. If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case.
“The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up,” he added. “That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterward that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.”
“Let’s not forget that Glover Teixeira is a veteran of the game and knows all the tricks,” Magomedov concluded.
Regardless of whether or not this claim is true, it’s bound to create even more bad blood on the road to a possible rematch.
Do you believe that a second fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira would look significantly different to the first? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
