UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC London is set to go down this weekend as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady collide in a fascinating welterweight clash.

Event: UFC London: Edwards vs Brady

Date: Saturday, 22nd March 2025

Location: O2 Arena (London, England)

Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (12pm EST main card)

We’ve arrived at what has the potential to be one of the best events of the year so far. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom for their annual trip and once again, they’re landing in London. The main event will see Leon Edwards collide with Sean Brady, with the winner likely receiving a title shot.

Courtesy of UFC.com, it’s time to take a look at the card as it currently stands at the start of fight week.