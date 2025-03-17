UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Fight Card and Start Times
UFC London is set to go down this weekend as Leon Edwards and Sean Brady collide in a fascinating welterweight clash.
Event: UFC London: Edwards vs Brady
Date: Saturday, 22nd March 2025
Location: O2 Arena (London, England)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (12pm EST main card)
We’ve arrived at what has the potential to be one of the best events of the year so far. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom for their annual trip and once again, they’re landing in London. The main event will see Leon Edwards collide with Sean Brady, with the winner likely receiving a title shot.
Courtesy of UFC.com, it’s time to take a look at the card as it currently stands at the start of fight week.
UFC London – Main Card (3pm EST)
Welterweight – Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
Light heavyweight – Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland
Strawweight – Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
Lightweight – Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
Featherweight – Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere
UFC London – Prelims (12pm EST)
Lightweight – Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
Flyweight – Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
Heavyweight – Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
Middleweight – Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Strawweight – Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
Bantamweight – Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
Lightweight – Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes
There’s a whole lot to enjoy on this card. Hopefully, the men and women that are set to compete will deliver an event that reignites a flame in the company that has been missing a touch so far in 2025.
Which fight are you most excited to see take place at UFC London this weekend? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
