Paddy Pimblett vows to get fans back on his side with next UFC performance: “Everyone will be sucking my arse again”

By Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is vowing to get fans back on his side with next UFC performance.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC

‘The Baddy’ (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of 2022 at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision. The win was controversial at best, with the majority of the media and fellow fighters scoring the fight against the Brit.

It was during that bout, in the second round, that Paddy Pimblett suffered an ankle injury which required surgery.

Back in April, speaking with ‘Sky Sports’ Pimblett gave an update on his injury:

“I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery, reconstruction. So, it’s big. I have already been on the crutches for six-and-a-half weeks, it could be another six weeks. I’ll be lucky to fight this year.”

Now, on a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett is providing an update on his recovery from the ankle surgery. The lightweight fighter is off crutches, has had his protective boot removed and has begun light activity in the gym. Pimblett is further indicating he would like to make his return to the Octagon this year (h/t MMANews):

“I can’t wait (to return). I’m hoping to fight before the end of the year to be honest, kick some little fart’s head in. I was sh*t in my last fight, lad. It was a bad performance. I’ve said it myself, you’re only as good as your last fight and I looked shit. But when I come back, everyone will be sucking my arse again.”

Acknowledging his ‘bad performance’ at UF 282, the Liverpudlian is obviously looking forward to getting back in the cage, solidifying his next win.

Outside of recovering, the 28-year-old recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Laura Gregory at the Peckforton Castle in Chesire, England.

As for who Paddy Pimblett will fight next, a few names have been tossed around including Brad Riddell (10-4 MMA), a rematch with Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA), or Mark. O. Madsen (12-1 MMA).

Who would you like to see ‘The Baddy’ fight when he makes his much-anticipated return to the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

