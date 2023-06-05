Chael Sonnen takes aim at “narcissists” Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz ahead of UFC 291: “Two guys that don’t have the ability to bring interest to anything”

By Susan Cox - June 5, 2023

Chael Sonnen is taking aim at ‘narcissists’ Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz ahead of UFC 291.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The co-main event will feature Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) vs. Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout.

It will be Pereira’s UFC debut at light heavyweight. The former middleweight champion was defeated by Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 287.

Blachowicz, 40, has won 6 of his last 8 fights in the Octagon.

The winner at UFC 291 could be the next title challenger for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Chael Sonnen speaking on his YouTube channel doesn’t believe the Alex Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz fight is a headline, saying:

“From the department of who cares comes Błachowicz vs. Pereira, well I don’t mean that to sound like a jerk, but you have two guys that don’t have the ability to bring interest to anything. They’re just not equipped with that. So you gotta understand you’re dealing with two narcissists, both Błachowicz and Pereira. I never met them. You’re dealing with two narcissists clinically.”

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division

Chael Sonnen on YouTube

Some strong words from the analyst, especially when he admits he’s never met either Alex Pereira or Jan Blachowicz. The former UFC title challenger continued (h/t MMANews):

“Along with narcissism comes an idea that everybody knows what it is that you have done. Everybody knows the significance of this fight. I could make this a really great spoiler, and I could do it really quickly. They narcissistically believe that I already have, and I don’t mean me, your intellectual superior Chael Sonnen. I’m talking just the average viewer. The average viewer has already put together that we have a guy who beat a guy three times vs. the guy where they fought once, and it was pretty competitive, but he got taken down, and we got a world champion here vs. a former world champion up here. This guy’s first time coming up, and this guy’s known for the power on his feet, but this guy is as technical as they come. They think the world knows that, and they don’t. The viewer that watches every single Saturday doesn’t find what I just said to be interesting.”

Do you agree with Sonnen’s analogy and his belief that all MMA fighters may in fact be narcissists?

Will you be watching UFC 291? Are you interested in the Alex Pereira vs Jan Blachowicz match-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

