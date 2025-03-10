Alex Pereira’s ‘lifestyle’ caught up to him at UFC 313, says former two-division champion
Alex Pereira has lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and one UFC veteran has a theory on what went wrong.
Pereira was challenged by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 this past Saturday. Fans were surprised to see Ankalaev force Pereira to back up early on. Ankalaev even had “Poatan” stumbling back into the cage off a punch at the end of round two. Ankalaev looked to be the aggressor throughout the fight, and he was awarded the unanimous decision win and UFC gold.
Following the end of Pereira’s 205-pound title reign, one former two-division UFC champion wonders if the spotlight is getting too bright.
Henry Cejudo Thinks Alex Pereira’s Lifestyle Might Cost Him
During an episode of “Pound For Pound w/Kamaru and Henry,” Henry Cejudo shared his belief that Alex Pereira’s activities outside of the Octagon could be negatively impacting his performance.
“I think Alex Pereira’s lifestyle is finally kind of catching up to him,” Cejudo said. “The travel, the ‘Chama,’ a lot of the skits and a lot of stuff that he’s actually doing, it’s really not doing him any service. The reason why I say this is because his body looked a little different, dude. He looked a little pudgier, he looked a little thicker in the face going in.
“We have to credit Magomed Ankalaev. He did a really good job of his composure, bro. He didn’t react to a lot of Pereira’s things. The dude has his hands up the whole damn time, and not just that, but Alex Pereira also has trouble with southpaws.”
Both Pereira and Ankalaev are open to a rematch. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that it could very well happen. “Poatan” said he will be looking to improve following the defeat to Ankalaev. This is just the second loss for Pereira under the UFC banner. It’s his third pro MMA loss, and it’s his first defeat via decision.
