Alex Pereira’s ‘lifestyle’ caught up to him at UFC 313, says former two-division champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Alex Pereira has lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and one UFC veteran has a theory on what went wrong.

Alex Pereira

Pereira was challenged by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 this past Saturday. Fans were surprised to see Ankalaev force Pereira to back up early on. Ankalaev even had “Poatan” stumbling back into the cage off a punch at the end of round two. Ankalaev looked to be the aggressor throughout the fight, and he was awarded the unanimous decision win and UFC gold.

Following the end of Pereira’s 205-pound title reign, one former two-division UFC champion wonders if the spotlight is getting too bright.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON ALEX PEREIRA VS MAGOMED ANKALAEV RESULT

Henry Cejudo Thinks Alex Pereira’s Lifestyle Might Cost Him

During an episode of “Pound For Pound w/Kamaru and Henry,” Henry Cejudo shared his belief that Alex Pereira’s activities outside of the Octagon could be negatively impacting his performance.

“I think Alex Pereira’s lifestyle is finally kind of catching up to him,” Cejudo said. “The travel, the ‘Chama,’ a lot of the skits and a lot of stuff that he’s actually doing, it’s really not doing him any service. The reason why I say this is because his body looked a little different, dude. He looked a little pudgier, he looked a little thicker in the face going in.

“We have to credit Magomed Ankalaev. He did a really good job of his composure, bro. He didn’t react to a lot of Pereira’s things. The dude has his hands up the whole damn time, and not just that, but Alex Pereira also has trouble with southpaws.”

Both Pereira and Ankalaev are open to a rematch. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that it could very well happen. “Poatan” said he will be looking to improve following the defeat to Ankalaev. This is just the second loss for Pereira under the UFC banner. It’s his third pro MMA loss, and it’s his first defeat via decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski vows to return to form in UFC 314 title fight against Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria doesn't deserve UFC title shot against Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 10, 2025

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria should get an immediate UFC lightweight title shot.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev teases timeline for his next fight in the UFC

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has given fans an idea of when he might return to the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight crown.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo’s view on three fights UFC needs to book in 2025

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has provided a list of fights that he wants to see the promotion book this year.

Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya gives his thoughts on Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev result

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on what went down between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill reacts to criticism over his Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev scorecard

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett would want to fight Conor McGregor first after winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - March 10, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has laid out a plan that involves him going up against Conor McGregor at some point in the future.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter refuses to retire after brutal UFC 313 knockout loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

One man who fell short at UFC 313 will not be hanging up his gloves.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
Michael Bisping

UFC legend thinks Alex Pereira lacked 'real desire to want to win' in UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Now that the dust has settled on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss, one UFC Hall of Famer has spoken out.

Dana White
Justin Gaethje

Dana White won't rule out another UFC title shot for Justin Gaethje following UFC 313

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 9, 2025

Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Gaethje earns another shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship.