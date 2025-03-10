Alex Pereira’s ‘lifestyle’ caught up to him at UFC 313, says former two-division champion

Alex Pereira has lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, and one UFC veteran has a theory on what went wrong.

Pereira was challenged by Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 this past Saturday. Fans were surprised to see Ankalaev force Pereira to back up early on. Ankalaev even had “Poatan” stumbling back into the cage off a punch at the end of round two. Ankalaev looked to be the aggressor throughout the fight, and he was awarded the unanimous decision win and UFC gold.

Following the end of Pereira’s 205-pound title reign, one former two-division UFC champion wonders if the spotlight is getting too bright.

