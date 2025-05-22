Nakrob Fairtex details journey from electrician to ONE Championship fighter: “I gotta keep pushing”

Reaching ONE Championship was a life goal for #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex. But simply being here isn’t enough.

The Thai star meets Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai tilt at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, June 6, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Nakrob reached the ONE Friday Fights series in January 2023. He earned eight victories in nine outings to pick up a main roster contract worth US$100,000. It was a life-changing moment for the 26-year-old.

Now just weeks away from his clash, he doesn’t plan on slowing down. Instead, he has his eyes on achieving much more in the division. And he’s excited to see how far he can go in the flyweight Muay Thai realm.

“When the host announced I got the ONE contract, I almost cried. My dream as a country boy going to experience the city finally came true,” he said.

“I’ve come a long way in my life, but I’m not stopping here. I gotta keep pushing.”