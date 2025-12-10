Paddy Pimblett lays out his ideal plan to become champ-champ after UFC 324

By Cole Shelton - December 10, 2025
Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC

Paddy Pimblett has his eyes set on becoming a two-division UFC champion.

Pimblett is set to headline UFC 324 on January 24 against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The winner of the fight is expected to face Ilia Topuria for the undisputed lightweight title later in 2026.

However, Pimblett already has his eyes set on becoming a champ-champ, but the pathway includes beating Topuria.

“I knew I’d end up fighting for the belt anyway,” Pimblett said to Red Corner MMA. “To fight a legend like Justin Gaethje for the interim belt is – I’ve paid my dues to get this, lad. I’ve always knew I’d end up fighting for the title, and I’ll win this interim belt. Then I’ll beat up Ilia and take the proper belt, defend that, and then I’ll go up and f*****g win the welterweight belt.”

It’s a bold take from Pimblett as he’s already thinking about moving up to welterweight to try and become a champ-champ. But, before that happens, Pimblett knows he has to get past Gaethje and Topuria. However, he’s confident he will do both.

Paddy Pimblett vows to KO Justin Gaethje

Before Pimblett can even think about fighting for the welterweight title or the lightweight title, he needs to get past Gaethje.

Gaethje is a tough out for anyone, but Pimblett expects to run through him and get a knockout win to send a statement to the entire division.

“I think everyone’s going to be shocked, to be honest, because I think I’m going to knock him out,” Pimblett added. “So, people won’t expect that. People think I’m just going to try to grapple and take him down, but I’m not. I’m going to come out, and I’m going to put it on him. I don’t see him getting past the third, just like Chandler.”

Pimblett is 23-3 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Michael Chandler.

