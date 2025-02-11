Paddy Pimblett doubts Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev during International Fight Week: ‘He’s not Conor McGregor’

Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev This Summer? Paddy Pimblett Isn’t Sold

Appearing on Blood Red, Paddy Pimblett was asked about the possibility of Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria for UFC 317 this June. “The Baddy” explained why he doesn’t think Topuria gets the fight so soon.

“I can’t see Ilia fighting Islam,” Pimblett said. “He’s only defended the belt once. Normally, you need to defend the belt like three times and he’s not that big of a star. He’s not [Conor] McGregor to just jump right up and fight for the other belt. So, I can’t personally see that happening, but we’ll see what happens. I heard Ilia’s headlining UFC 314 against Volk, but you don’t know until [it’s finalized with UFC].”

If Topuria does end up fighting Alexander Volkanovski a second time, then he’ll be in search of his second successful featherweight title defense. “El Matador” had his first successful defense with a sensational performance against Max Holloway, knocking “Blessed” out in the third round.

As for Makhachev, he recently broke the record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses in history when he submitted Renato Moicano in the first round of their UFC 311 main event. Makhachev has admitted that he’s more intrigued by the idea of fighting for a second belt at welterweight than fighting Topuria.

UFC CEO Dana White has said he has something planned for Makhachev that fight fans will enjoy. Time will tell what that matchup might be.

