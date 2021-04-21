Video | Oscar De La Hoya releases training footage ahead of proposed return to boxing

Oscar De La Hoya has released a video of him training ahead of his potential return.

De La Hoya has teased a return for quite some time, but recently, he announced he would be back on July 3. The plan for the former boxing world champion was to face an MMA fighter and the likes of Anthony Pettis, and Eddie Alvarez showed interest in the fight.

Although the now 48-year-old in De La Hoya has not boxed since 2008, he appears to still be in good shape and his training footage looked solid.

The @OscarDeLaHoya comeback is in full swing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/xYq1kLyzOL — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 21, 2021

For 48-years-old, Oscar De La Hoya looks very fast and his footwork was still there. Yet, the big question is his cardio and whether he would be able to go several rounds in a high-pace boxing match.

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” Oscar De La Hoya said to ESPN back in August about a return. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see… Any top guy, any top guy out there.”

If De La Hoya does end up boxing Eddie Alvarez it would be an interesting fight. The 48-year-old is probably the better pure boxer, but ring rust and his age could play a factor in the fight.

Oscar De La Hoya has not fought since 2008 where he lost to Manny Pacquiao. He won 11 world titles in six weight classes as well as being the lineal champ in three different weight classes. In his career, De La Hoya has fought the who’s who in the likes of Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Shane Mosley, and Bernand Hopkins.

What do you make of Oscar De La Hoya’s training videos? And, who do you think he will fight in his return?