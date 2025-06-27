Sean Strickland makes worrying claim about Nick and Nate Diaz’s mental health issues

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has made a concerning claim about the mental health troubles of MMA stars Nick and Nate Diaz.

Strickland got to talking about the Diaz brothers during a recent interaction on X. It started when he responded to a recent post from former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, who explained why he was forced to end his friendship with Jon Jones.

In his response, Strickland implied that Jones is an “addict,” and likened him to Stephan Bonnar, a former UFC star who sadly passed away several years ago.

“More often than not when it comes to addicts you just have to walk away,” Strickland said. “Same with Stephan Bonnar. Everyone knew this man was going to die or end up in prison. Literally nothing you can do. If they don’t want help, close the door.”