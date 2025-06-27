Superbon confident in teammate’s chances against Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus when the latter returns at ONE Friday Fights 116.

Petchtanong meets former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Superbon has watched Petchtanong evolve throughout his career. To this day, he remains impressed by his technical abilities.

Meanwhile, Yoza brings his own credentials to the table. The K-1 veteran has faced elite competition. He impressed the world in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 in May when he outstruck Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision.

But Superbon remains confident that Petchtanong’s talents will prove to be the difference next month.

“I believe his kickboxing skills are still quite superior,” Superbon said.

“If you ask me, from my experience, and with it being a three-round fight in kickboxing rules, I don’t think anyone in this division can beat Petchtanong, even with his age.”