Superbon confident in teammate’s chances against Yuki Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 116
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has thrown his full support behind former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus when the latter returns at ONE Friday Fights 116.
Petchtanong meets former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Superbon has watched Petchtanong evolve throughout his career. To this day, he remains impressed by his technical abilities.
Meanwhile, Yoza brings his own credentials to the table. The K-1 veteran has faced elite competition. He impressed the world in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 in May when he outstruck Elbrus Osmanov by unanimous decision.
But Superbon remains confident that Petchtanong’s talents will prove to be the difference next month.
“I believe his kickboxing skills are still quite superior,” Superbon said.
“If you ask me, from my experience, and with it being a three-round fight in kickboxing rules, I don’t think anyone in this division can beat Petchtanong, even with his age.”
Superbon analyzes Team Vasileus’ striking prowess
Superbon has faced fighters from across the globe throughout his illustrious career. But few teams have impressed him more than Japan’s remarkable Team Vasileus.
The Thai superstar has witnessed their dedication to pure kickboxing fundamentals, which he believes sets them apart from other camps.
The World Champion warns against underestimating any Team Vasileus member. The Japanese team’s approach emphasizes finishing fights quickly.
So he’s quick to remind any combatant that one mistake against any representative can be costly – and it’s a factor he’s bearing in mind for November’s clash at ONE 173 with one of their standouts in interim featherweight kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri.
“Well, generally, kickboxers, especially Japanese fighters, they’re all skilled. And Takeru’s team used to come to train at my gym before. I see them as a pure kickboxing style. They’re already good at leg kicks and punches,” Superbon said.
“All their punches are heavy. With that kickboxing style, you can’t let your guard down or underestimate them. They can literally land one punch and put you to sleep, almost every single one of them.”
