Nate Diaz calls for trilogy with Conor McGregor: “Nobody else to fight”

By Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Nate Diaz is hoping for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Diaz and McGregor had legendary back-to-back fights in 2016, and given that they are 1-1, many fans had hoped a trilogy would happen. Yet, it never came to fruition, but Diaz is hoping the trilogy can happen next.

“If I could fight anybody right now, I would fight, with all due respect to them, if Conor McGregor came back. Shit, Conor McGregor. There ain’t nobody else to fight, really, right now,” Diaz said to Chuck Liddell on Out Cold. “I would like for him to come back and impress everybody first. Not that he needs to, but it would be great to see him back. Everybody’s hating on him. I’d like to beat up somebody on top of the world, and I think he’s got the capability to do that.”

In the rematch, Diaz dropped a majority decision to McGregor in a fight that many had thought the Stockton native won. Despite them being 1-1, the trilogy never happened, but given that both have been away from the UFC for years, perhaps that is the comeback fight for both of them.

Nate Diaz is also interested in boxing bouts

If Nate Diaz doesn’t get the trilogy fight with Conor McGregor, he does have some other names in mind.

Diaz says the Ilia Topuria fight interests him, but he believes he’s too big for him. With that, he has his eyes on the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford boxing match as he wants to box either of them.

“Then that little Ilia Topuria, he’s doing a really good job,” Diaz said. “He’s a little small for me, but those two are probably the best fights. And then on the boxing side, obviously Canelo or Crawford. I ain’t asking for nothing, but when I whoop someone’s ass, I’m gonna get them motherf*ckers, too. With all do respect. So that’s my plan.”

Nate Diaz is 21-13 as a pro MMA fighter and last competed at UFC 279 when he submitted Tony Ferguson.

