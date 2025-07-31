UFC champion labels Ilia Topuria a future Hall of Famer

A current UFC champion believes Ilia Topuria will become a Hall of Famer once his career wraps up.

Topuria has already captured gold in two weight classes. He relinquished the featherweight title in a bid to challenge for the 155-pound gold. “El Matador” scored a first-round knockout over Charles Oliveira to lay claim to his second UFC title.

While Topuria is still young in his pro MMA career, he’s already made believers out of many fans and pundits. UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis is sold on the lightweight ruler. During an interview with Betway South Africa, du Plessis said he views Topuria as a legend in the making.

“Yeah, I’m so happy for him,” du Plessis said. “We made our debuts on the same fight card. He was literally in my changing room. We were on the same trajectory, winning our titles one month apart. So, I’m super happy for him. I think he’s one of those special characters. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer, no doubt.”

The 185-pound king went as far as to say Topuria might just be the best fighter in the UFC today.

“He’s the first unbeaten guy to have two titles,” du Plessis said. “I rate him very highly as an all-around fighter and, obviously, his striking power, knocking out two legends. I think he’s incredible and, in my opinion, one of the best, if not, the best, in the UFC right now.”

The next opponent for Topuria is unknown, but the UFC is in a good spot given the bevy of options. Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Max Holloway have all emerged as viable contenders. Topuria scored a knockout win over Holloway at featherweight, and the two have continued trading barbs. Topuria has also exchanged heated words with Tsarukyan and “The Baddy.”