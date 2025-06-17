Nassourdine Imavov bails on UFC 319 backup duties: ‘Conditions changed’

The UFC 319 main event no longer has a backup fighter, as Nassourdine Imavov has shrugged off his commitment to the role.

UFC 319 is set for August 16 in Chicago, Illinois. The card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight, as champion Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa looks to defend his belt against undefeated Chechen juggernaut Khamzat Chimaev. It’s easily one of the biggest fights of the year, and everyone is hoping it goes down as planned. However, accidents do happen. Chimaev also unfortunately has a track record of withdrawing from fights at the last minute.

The risk of the UFC 319 main event falling through prompted the company to call upon No. 1-ranked Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov to serve as the backup fighter for the event. In other words, he committed to stepping in if Du Plessis or Chimaev can’t make it to the cage.