Khalil Rountree suffered serious injury ahead of UFC Baku win, could barely ‘walk and even stand’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Khalil Rountree picked up one of the biggest wins of his career in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC Baku card. Apparently, he did so with a serious injury.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku

Rountree, a former light heavyweight title challenger, was back in action against former champion Jamahal Hill. He ended up dominating his fellow American over five rounds.

And he did it with a torn meniscus, which he suffered just weeks before the event.

Khalil Rountree entered UFC Baku fight with torn meniscus.

“About halfway through training camp, when I was training jiu-jitsu, was the first time I felt some discomfort in my knee, just training with bigger guys and doing four sessions per day on top of like running and jiu-jitsu and pads — that’s when I first started feeling the discomfort,” Rountree said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Mania). “It only grew from there until one day I woke up and it was just really hard for me to walk and even stand. I got it checked out and ended up having a torn meniscus. Once I found out what the injury was, it was only about three weeks from actual fight day. So it was obviously stressful.

“Initially I was devastated and not able to train how I really wanted to but it’s kind of a blessing in disguise because I came into the cage really fresh because I haven’t been able to spar in three weeks,” Rountree added. “The last three weeks had just been recovery on top of getting sick during fight week. Had I not had such a positive, supportive group of coaches I don’t think I would have gotten this far and done it on my own. I think I would have crumbled. So, it all paid off.”

It remains to be see who Rountree fights next. However, his injury against Hill makes his victory all the more impressive.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319

Nassourdine Imavov booked to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025
Jon Jones celebrates UFC title defense
UFC

Jon Jones' legal team responds to 'baseless' criminal charge amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Shortly after a cryptic social media post from Jon Jones, his legal team has issued a statement on a recent criminal charge.

Arman Tsarukyan
Din Thomas

MMA analyst doubts Arman Tsarukyan is back in good standing despite UFC 317 backup role

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

One well-known MMA analyst and coach thinks Arman Tsarukyan remains in the UFC’s doghouse.

Jon Jones
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Jon Jones’ retirement with a message for the future UFC Hall of Famer.

Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has called out Dan Hooker in the wake of his UFC Baku triumph over Ignacio Bahamondes.

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico is in incredible shape ahead of massive UFC debut

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones issues cryptic statement after further legal issues

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has issued a vague statement on social media after recent legal issues were revealed.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dana White reacts to Ilia Topuria mentioning possible move to 170 to fight Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Ilia Topuria may need to pump the brakes on chasing Islam Makhachev at welterweight, at least for now.

Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
UFC

Fans react to Jon Jones' latest legal woes amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

UFC fans have reacted to Jon Jones’ latest run-in with the law following “Bones'” retirement.