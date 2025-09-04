Top prospect Baisangur Susurkaev booked for return fight after historic start to UFC career

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev’s longtime training partner, Baisangur Susurkaev, will make his second UFC Octagon appearance on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Baisangur Susurkaev enters the Octagon for his UFC debut against Eric Nolan at UFC 319

UFC middleweight Baisangur Susurkaev introduced himself to fight fans in style, winning two fights in five days last month. After earning a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Susurkaev was called upon to make his short-notice promotional debut at UFC 319, defeating Eric Nolan by second-round submission.

Susurkaev arrived on the UFC platform in style with his recent two victories inside the cage as Dana White sat cageside for both performances. Just weeks after making UFC history, Susurkaev already has a date and opponent booked for his second UFC appearance.

As confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday, Susurkaev will face Eric McConico at UFC 322 in November at Madison Square Garden. The fight was first reported by X user Real Kevin K.

Susurkaev left White shocked when he knocked out Murtaza Talha on August 12th at the UFC Apex. The unbeaten Russian enjoyed successful stints in Fury FC, ACA Young Eagles, and Borroka before earning the attention of the UFC matchmakers.

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico added to UFC 322

Susurkaev will face McConico, who earned his first UFC win controversially over Cody Brundage last month. McConico lost his UFC debut at UFC Seattle in February to Nursulton Ruziboev by second-round knockout.

Before the loss to Ruziboev, McConico earned five-straight victories in stints in Tuff N’ Uff and LFA. The 35-year-old has a chance to make himself into a household name with a victory over Susurkaev at UFC 322.

UFC 322 marks the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The card features a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is aiming to become the latest two-division UFC titleholder in the promotion’s history after vacating the lightweight belt. He defeated Renato Moicano in January by first-round submission.

