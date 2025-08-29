Darren Till plans to demolish Luke Rockhold in boxing match

Till reveals plans for Rockhold fight

“All my focus and energy is on this fight,” Till said in an interview with Compare.bet. “I want to be stressed about this fight. I want to be scared. I want to be nervous. I want all of that because that’s what’s going to win me this fight. (I haven’t been this fired up since) probably my Robert Whittaker fight, and I’m in great shape. I’m really f*cking fired up.

“I can’t wait for it because it’s Luke Rockhold. He thinks his sh*t doesn’t smell. There’s a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out, I’ve got a fire to knock him clean out. I’m f*cking buzzing. I’m going to do a demolition job on him. I’m 100 percent certain that in this fight I’m going to knock him out in the first round. I’m 100 confident about that.”

“I’m just putting everything into my craft as I always do, and it’ll all show (Saturday),” Till said. “I’m active, I’m saving the events, I’m the face of Misfits – but that doesn’t mean anything to me. I just want to beat Luke, get my paycheck and enjoy it with my friends and family.

“I wanted a big pay-per-view fight because that was promised in my contract. A few days after negotiations, it ended up being Luke. Luke being a former middleweight champion in the UFC, he’s got a big name Stateside and stuff. It all made sense. There’s a great undercard. I didn’t pick Luke. He just got put forward, and it was the right fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie