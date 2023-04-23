Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz’s street fight in New Orleans: “Lovely little knee to the body”

Conor McGregor Gleeful About Nate Diaz Street Fight

“Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha,” McGregor posted on Twitter. “Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa.”

As one might’ve expected, McGregor’s tweets have since been deleted.

Diaz had an eventful night in New Orleans. He attended the aforementioned Misfits Boxing 6 event to show support for his longtime teammate Chris Avila. While in the crowd, the Stockton native threw a water bottle at reality TV star Chase Demoor. The trouble didn’t end there as TikTok star Rodney Petersen claimed to have been the one who was choked out by Diaz in the street fight. Petersen appeared on video and showed off a nasty gash on the back of his head. He also had some choice words for the Stockton native.

“So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz, but I’m telling you what, I’m gonna knock him the f*ck out when I know that he’s coming,” Petersen said. “You caught me off guard, dude. What did you think, I was Logan? What the f*ck.”

Diaz is scheduled to meet Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5. The bout will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This will be the first pro boxing match in the combat sports career of Nate Diaz. Paul has a pro boxing record of 6-1. He’s looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss on his record, dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury earlier this year.