Striking legend Anissa Meksen battles Myanmar sensation Vero at ONE Fight Night 37

Championship redemption drives every move for kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen. The French-Algerian veteran targets another crack at atomweight gold through Myanmar’s rising star Vero.

Meksen faces Vero in atomweight kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve on Friday, November 7, in Bangkok, Thailand. The 37-year-old seven-time World Champion carries a staggering 104-7 record against the 29-year-old “Kayan Leopard” riding a 28-4 slate.

Meksen established herself as one of combat sports’ most accomplished strikers since her September 2021 promotional debut. Her spectacular knockout of Cristina Morales announced her arrival before unanimous decision victories over Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek in 2022 showcased technical brilliance that made her a pound-for-pound elite.

Recent championship pursuits faced brutal setbacks. Phetjeeja snapped her winning streak via unanimous decision to claim interim atomweight kickboxing gold in December 2023. Undeterred, Meksen moved up to strawweight but fell to Jackie Buntan for inaugural gold last November.

The French-Algerian bounced back impressively one month later. Her return to atomweight kickboxing produced a victory over Kana Morimoto at ONE Friday Fights 92, reigniting championship aspirations and positioning her for another title shot.

Vero emerges as Myanmar’s most promising export

Vero quickly established herself as one of Myanmar’s most dangerous striking exports since arriving in ONE Championship. The “Kayan Leopard” brings tremendous resilience despite early promotional struggles that tested her resolve.

Her highly anticipated debut at ONE Friday Fights 97 earlier this year produced a hard-fought split-decision loss to Francisca Vera in atomweight Muay Thai. Instead of letting defeat consume her, the Myanmar native returned nearly three months later with renewed focus.

Vero impressed by securing a second-round TKO victory over Junior Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 107. That performance snapped her rival’s seven-bout winning streak while demonstrating why striking enthusiasts generated such excitement around her potential.

Her combination of technical skill, power, and determination makes her dangerous for anyone in the atomweight division. Beating an all-time great instantly establishes her as a legitimate contender.