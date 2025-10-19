UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Holland (28-15 MMA) will be competing for the fifth time this calendar year when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ most previously competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that setback, Holland was coming off a submission victory over Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (13-2-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of knockout over Charles Radtke at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘Proper’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

Round one of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and there is no touch of gloves as the Canadian in not interested. Kevin Holland looks to establish his jab. The throws a pair of those and then lands a low kick. Another low kick from ‘Trailblazer’. He continues to jab at the head and body of his opponent. Mike Malott with a kick and then a hook that partially lands. Holland looks to clinch. Malott breaks free. Kevin Holland with a right. That forces Malott to the floor. Big hammer fists from Holland from top position. Malott sweeps and looks to take the back of the veteran. Good right hands from Malott. ‘Trailblazer’ is back up and the fighters begin to battle from the clinch. A spinning elbow threat causes the fighters to break. Mike Malott with a push kick that connects to the groin. Holland says he’s ok after a brief stoppage and we restart. A good right hand from Kevin Holland. He pushes Malott into the fence. The fighters clinch. Malott with a knee to the groin and Holland drops. That was a bad foul. A point should be taken away here. However, it is not. After 5 minutes we restart. Holland is still visibly shaken. We restart and Holland circles enough to see the horn for the end of the round.

Round two of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and Kevin Holland is given some extra time to recover. He agrees to fight on and we start round two. Holland with a right hand over the top. Mike Malott with a front kick up the middle that partially connects. Holland replies with a calf kick. Malott with a clean left hand. He looks to close the distance but eats a jab in the process. Holland with a leaping left that appeared to land pretty well. Malott with a front kick to the face that partially connects. He follows that up with a good left, this after just missing Holland’s groin with another low kick. Under 90 seconds remain. Malott tries to force the clinch, but Holland shakes him off. The Canadian rips the body and then lands a good knee. Kevin Holland with a nice right hand. A big uppercut follows. Malott answers with a punch of his own but his nose is bleeding now. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and Kevin Holland still appears to be in some discomfort. Those 2 low blows really changed things up for him unfortunately. Still, he lands a jab and then a pair of low kicks to start round three. Mike Malott with a 1-2. His nose is clearly busted up from that uppercut in round two. Holland continues to work in some short low kicks. Malott is looking to get inside. Both men miss with right hook attempts. Holland with a jab that falls short. Malott answers with a body kick. Another low kick from Holland. He follows that up with a good jab. Mike Malott shoots in and scores a big takedown. Kevin Holland with some immediate elbows from off his back. Malott settles into full guard. He moves for an arm-triangle. Holland somehow sweeps and returns to his feet. 20 seconds left. Malott still has Holland against the cage. Not a very dan friendly fight.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Malott fight next following his victory over Holland this evening in British Columbia?