UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Mike Malott, UFC 289, UFC, Results

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the welterweight co-main event between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott.

Holland (28-15 MMA) will be competing for the fifth time this calendar year when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. ‘Trailblazer’ most previously competed at July’s UFC 318 event, where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that setback, Holland was coming off a submission victory over Vicente Luque.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott (13-2-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of knockout over Charles Radtke at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘Proper’ has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

Round one of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and there is no touch of gloves as the Canadian in not interested. Kevin Holland looks to establish his jab. The throws a pair of those and then lands a low kick. Another low kick from ‘Trailblazer’. He continues to jab at the head and body of his opponent. Mike Malott with a kick and then a hook that partially lands. Holland looks to clinch. Malott breaks free. Kevin Holland with a right. That forces Malott to the floor. Big hammer fists from Holland from top position. Malott sweeps and looks to take the back of the veteran. Good right hands from Malott. ‘Trailblazer’ is back up and the fighters begin to battle from the clinch. A spinning elbow threat causes the fighters to break. Mike Malott with a push kick that connects to the groin. Holland says he’s ok after a brief stoppage and we restart. A good right hand from Kevin Holland. He pushes Malott into the fence. The fighters clinch. Malott with a knee to the groin and Holland drops. That was a bad foul. A point should be taken away here. However, it is not. After 5 minutes we restart. Holland is still visibly shaken. We restart and Holland circles enough to see the horn for the end of the round.

Round two of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and Kevin Holland is given some extra time to recover. He agrees to fight on and we start round two. Holland with a right hand over the top. Mike Malott with a front kick up the middle that partially connects. Holland replies with a calf kick. Malott with a clean left hand. He looks to close the distance but eats a jab in the process. Holland with a leaping left that appeared to land pretty well. Malott with a front kick to the face that partially connects. He follows that up with a good left, this after just missing Holland’s groin with another low kick. Under 90 seconds remain. Malott tries to force the clinch, but Holland shakes him off. The Canadian rips the body and then lands a good knee. Kevin Holland with a nice right hand. A big uppercut follows. Malott answers with a punch of his own but his nose is bleeding now. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vancouver co-main event begins and Kevin Holland still appears to be in some discomfort. Those 2 low blows really changed things up for him unfortunately. Still, he lands a jab and then a pair of low kicks to start round three. Mike Malott with a 1-2. His nose is clearly busted up from that uppercut in round two. Holland continues to work in some short low kicks. Malott is looking to get inside. Both men miss with right hook attempts. Holland with a jab that falls short. Malott answers with a body kick. Another low kick from Holland. He follows that up with a good jab. Mike Malott shoots in and scores a big takedown. Kevin Holland with some immediate elbows from off his back. Malott settles into full guard. He moves for an arm-triangle. Holland somehow sweeps and returns to his feet. 20 seconds left. Malott still has Holland against the cage. Not a very dan friendly fight.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Mike Malott def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Malott fight next following his victory over Holland this evening in British Columbia?

Related

Aiemann Zahabi, Marlon Vera, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC

UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025
Manon Fiorot, Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC Vancouver, Results, UFC
Manon Fiorot

UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup features a key women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Vancouver, Results, Reinier de Ridder, Brendan Allen, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC Vancouver: 'De Ridder vs. Allen' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returns to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
UFC

How important Khamzat Chimaev's title win was to Chechen Oktagon MMA star: "We played with bullets when we were children"

Dylan Bowker - October 18, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev stands tall on the proverbial mountain of UFC’s middleweight class and hugely inspires upcoming fighters who came from the literal mountains of Chechnya. The Chechen MMA fighter in this context is Tamerlan Dulatov who will test skill with Henrique Melo at OKTAGON 78: Eckerlin vs. Trušček on October 18th.

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off inside the Octagon at UFC 317
Videos

Ilia Topuria's next UFC lightweight opponent teased by longtime rival in cryptic post

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s first title defense could come against a longtime rival after a social media post went viral.

Jalin Turner walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 313

Jalin Turner announces return to MMA just months after UFC 313 retirement: 'Waiting on the call'

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025
Daniel Cormier commentates at a Dana White's Contender Series event, opposite Merab Dvalishvili grappling Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier calls for significant scoring changes after Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 320 win

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is fed up with the current judging criteria after watching Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.

Ilia Topuria speaks during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Merab Dvalishvili celebrating after UFC 320
Merab Dvalishvili

Ilia Topuria persuades Merab Dvalishvili to move up to 145 lbs for clash with legendary rival

Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria wants fellow Georgian Merab Dvalishvili to take on his former featherweight rival in pursuit of a second UFC title.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Melissa Croden: "My big goal is to become female Stipe [Miocic]"

Dylan Bowker - October 17, 2025

Melissa Croden eyes a path similar to the one taken by Stipe Miocic as she enters the cage for her UFC debut. This will take place on Saturday at UFC Vancouver as the Canadian combatant takes on Tainara Lisboa. Prior to UFC Vancouver on October 18th, Croden appeared on MMA Canada to cover several key subjects ahead of this massive moment.

Islam Makhachev UFC on ESPN+ Interview
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev receives unexpected praise ahead of UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has gotten some praise from a former foe one month prior to UFC 322.