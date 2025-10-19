UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

October 18, 2025
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vancouver results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera and Aiemann Zahabi.

Vera (23-11-1 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC title challenger is coming off back-to-back decision setbacks to Deiveson Figueiredo and Sean O’Malley respectively. ‘Chito’s’ last win came in August of 2023, where he defeated Pedro Munhoz by way of decision.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (14-2 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent triumph coming over MMA legend Jose Aldo at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. The Tristar gym product has not tasted defeat since May of 2019.

Round one of this men’s bantamweight matchup begins and Marlon Vera quickly comes forward and throws a high kick that misses. The Canadian crowd is actually chanting “Chito”, despite Aiemann Zahabi being a product of the country. Now “Zahabi” chants rain down. And back to “Chito”. Vera with a left high kick that partially connects. Zahabi with a hard inside low kick. A nice front kick in return from Vera. Three minutes remain in the opening round. Zahabi with a body kick. ‘Chito’ comes over the top with a left hand. Another nice left hook and then a low kick from Marlon Vera. The former title challenger is pressing the action now. Aiemann Zahabi returns fire with a 1-2. ‘Chito’ with a jab and then a knee up the middle that misses the mark. Zahabi with a body kick and then a nice left. A good left hook and then a pair of kicks from Vera. The Canadian forcing the action now. He pushes Vera against the cage and unloads a pair of clean punches. Marlon Vera escapes the cage and lands a front kick to the body. A nice left hook from Zahabi. He follows that up with a body kick and then another left hook. A good body kick from Aiemann Zahabi to close out the opening five minutes.

Round two of this UFC Vancouver bantamweight matchup begins and Marlon Vera appears to have an issue with one of his fingers on his left hand. Still, he comes forward aggressively. Aiemann Zahabi keeps him at bay with a 1-2. He leaps in with a combination. Vera catches a kick and then unloads two good shots of his own. ‘Chito’ with a front kick to the body. Zahabi counters a knee with a nice right hook. Vera with a big punch that drops Zahabi. The Canadian scrambles to his feet but appears to be ok. Vera is walking him down now. He lands a body kick. A low kick now from the former title challenger. Marlon Vera with a good left hook and then a hard right hand to the body. Under a minute remains. No real offense from Zahabi since the knockdown. He finally comes forward with a right hand. Vera with another big jab. Zahabi with a 1-2. A good left to the body by Vera. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Marlon Vera comes out quickly with a head kick attempt which is blocked. ‘Chito’ with a left, Zahabi answers with a low kick inside. Another kick from Aiemann Zahabi. The former title challenger replies with 1-2. Zahabi controlling the center now. Vera forces the clinch and throws a knee. The fighters break. Zahabi presses forward with a flurry. He lands a nice right at the end of that. The fighters trade body kicks. Marlon Vera with a left hook. He’s going to need more of that as Zahabi has landed the better volume thus far. Two minutes remain in the fight. Zahabi with a pair of low kicks. Now a big right hand from the Canadian. ‘Chito’ with a hard body kick and then a left hook. Another low kick from Zahabi. And another. The final minute now. A step-in knee from Vera. Aiemann Zahabi charges in and lands a 1-2. A good combination from Vera now. He lands a hard low kick right after those punches. Another low kick from Vera. Both men start swinging wildly. The horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Aiemann Zahabi def. Marlon Vera by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Zahabi fight next following his split decision victory over Vera this evening in British Columbia?

