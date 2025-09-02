MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career

Mixed martial arts legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Miesha Tate is an icon when it comes to women’s mixed martial arts. She has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of her MMA career, which includes becoming a UFC champion. However, since beginning her second run with the UFC, she’s been fairly inconsistent when it comes to results inside the Octagon.

Some have wondered whether or not Tate still has the passion necessary to compete at a high level. Miesha herself has even admitted in the past that she doesn’t know whether or not fighting is still something she wants to do. Alas, none of that is going to impact the legacy she has created for herself.

In a recent podcast appearance, Tate opened up on if we’re likely to see her in the cage or the ring at some point in the future.