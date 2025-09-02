MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career
Mixed martial arts legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Miesha Tate is an icon when it comes to women’s mixed martial arts. She has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of her MMA career, which includes becoming a UFC champion. However, since beginning her second run with the UFC, she’s been fairly inconsistent when it comes to results inside the Octagon.
Some have wondered whether or not Tate still has the passion necessary to compete at a high level. Miesha herself has even admitted in the past that she doesn’t know whether or not fighting is still something she wants to do. Alas, none of that is going to impact the legacy she has created for herself.
In a recent podcast appearance, Tate opened up on if we’re likely to see her in the cage or the ring at some point in the future.
Tate’s view on fighting future
“I’m not officially done. I still have a fight on my contract,” Tate said on the JAXXON Podcast. “I wouldn’t fight more than one more time. I’m not looking to re-sign. I think just one more, if that. But I haven’t decided for sure. I might be leaning towards not.”
“Boxing for real? Like, I’m not going to go do that,” Tate said. “Maybe some grappling competitions. Or even under the UFC banner. Maybe something like that, but we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m getting old, you know.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe that we are going to see Miesha Tate compete in the UFC again at some point? What is your favorite memory from her career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Miesha Tate UFC