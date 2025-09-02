Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is the biggest star in the world of mixed martial arts – and that doesn’t feel like a very controversial thing to say. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his time in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he’s on his way to becoming something special.

Of course, there are questions in the air regarding what Topuria is going to do next in terms of his career. Some believe he should take on Justin Gaethje, whereas others feel like Arman Tsarukyan is the natural next challenger for the title. Who knows, maybe it’ll even be Paddy Pimblett.

In a recent interview, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on what Topuria’s approach might be if it’s ‘The Highlight’ that he gets booked against.