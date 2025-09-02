Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

By Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria

Right now, Ilia Topuria is the biggest star in the world of mixed martial arts – and that doesn’t feel like a very controversial thing to say. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his time in the sport and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like he’s on his way to becoming something special.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje ‘gets mopped’ by Ilia Topuria, says former UFC fan favorite

Of course, there are questions in the air regarding what Topuria is going to do next in terms of his career. Some believe he should take on Justin Gaethje, whereas others feel like Arman Tsarukyan is the natural next challenger for the title. Who knows, maybe it’ll even be Paddy Pimblett.

In a recent interview, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on what Topuria’s approach might be if it’s ‘The Highlight’ that he gets booked against.

Abdelaziz’s view on Topuria vs Gaethje

“Nothing changed. Justin is sticking to his guns,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “I support him 100 percent. It’s the right thing to do to give him a title fight. If they say they’re going to give Arman (Tsarukyan) a title fight before Justin, I say OK. I agree. He’s No. 1. he’s on a crazy winning streak.

“But you can’t tell me you’re going to give anyone (else a title shot) apart Justin outside Arman. It looks like Arman is maybe going to fight (Dan) Hooker, and I think the right thing to do, the body of work Justin Gaethje has done for the UFC, the least you can do for him is give him a title shot against Topuria.”

“It’s a car crash,” Abdelaziz said of Gaethje vs. Topuria. “Whoever is going to land first is going to go to sleep. This is my opinion. I think Topuria might try to wrestle with Justin, also.

“I think Justin Gaethje is way too dangerous to just stand in front of and throw punches. But at the end of the day, Topuria is a good striker. Justin is a very powerful striker. He’s very dangerous. Honestly, it’s one of the best fights you can make in the UFC today.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ali Abdelaziz Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje UFC

