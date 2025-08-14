Michael Page welcomes praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Michael Page, aka MVP, has welcomed recent praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan ahead of UFC 319.

Michael Page, UFC 299

For the longest time, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has been one of the most intriguing mixed martial artists in the world. While some have questioned just how good he really is, MVP has been able to capture the imagination of the masses throughout the course of his career. Now, he’s enjoying a run in the UFC, and he’s set to continue his middleweight campaign when he battles Jared Cannonier this weekend.

RELATED: Michael Page gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

While it’s set to be a tough fight for Page, many believe he can get the job done – and if he does, he could vault himself into title contention at 185 pounds. Of course, he would seemingly prefer to be back down at welterweight, but it’d still be a huge accomplishment, especially given his age.

After receiving some great praise from Joe Rogan recently, Page reacted positively when asked about it during his media commitments this week.

Page appreciates Rogan’s kind words

“I’ve always thought Joe Rogan is a really smart guy,” Page told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during Wednesday’s media day before explaining what makes him unique.

“It’s a puzzle because there aren’t many people that come from my style of background within MMA. Finding training partners (to prepare for me) is next to impossible. The closest person you’re going to find is ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. … It’s difficult simply because there are less of us. Obviously I love my style, but it’s just because there’s a scarcity and people don’t truly understand it until they’re right in front of us.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Michael Page can become a world champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Rogan Michael Page UFC

