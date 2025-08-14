Carlos Prates believes a KO win over Geoff Neal puts him back in the welterweight mix

Carlos Prates believes he’ll be right back in the mix with the top welterweight contenders if he can defeat Geoff Neal.

As we know, the welterweight division is absolutely stacked right now. There are so many top guys at 170 pounds and with Islam Makhachev being set to make his debut in the weight class soon, it’s only going to get better. One man who is seen as a pretty interesting contender is Carlos Prates, who most recently fell to a tight loss against Ian Machado Garry.

Now, Prates is hoping to bounce back at UFC 319 when he locks horns with Geoff Neal. While the winner isn’t likely to receive a title shot anytime soon, it’s certainly going to give us an interesting insight into how close both men are to reaching that level.

In a recent interview prior to fight night, Prates spoke about what this fight could do for his future.