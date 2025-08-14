Carlos Prates believes a KO win over Geoff Neal puts him back in the welterweight mix

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Carlos Prates believes he’ll be right back in the mix with the top welterweight contenders if he can defeat Geoff Neal.

Carlos Prates

As we know, the welterweight division is absolutely stacked right now. There are so many top guys at 170 pounds and with Islam Makhachev being set to make his debut in the weight class soon, it’s only going to get better. One man who is seen as a pretty interesting contender is Carlos Prates, who most recently fell to a tight loss against Ian Machado Garry.

RELATED: Carlos Prates’ smoking may have hurt UFC Kansas City performance, says Josh Thomson

Now, Prates is hoping to bounce back at UFC 319 when he locks horns with Geoff Neal. While the winner isn’t likely to receive a title shot anytime soon, it’s certainly going to give us an interesting insight into how close both men are to reaching that level.

In a recent interview prior to fight night, Prates spoke about what this fight could do for his future.

Prates is ready for big Neal test

“I learned a lot about how to listen to my coach, first of all, how important the right game plan is,” Prates told MMA Junkie and other reporters Wednesday at a pre-fight news conference. “Of course Ian is great. He’s a really smart, really intelligent fighter. But I also learned how to be a complete fighter is important.

“Sometimes, it’s time to stop thinking about only bonuses and knocking people out and entertaining people, and just focusing on getting the win. Because at the end of the day, getting the win is more important than getting bonuses or something like that.”

“After (beating) Geoff Neal, it’s going to make life on the top of the division,” Prates said. “You know when you talk about who is close to the title shot? Maybe one, maybe two or three fights? So you have some names there. I lost my last fight and I think my name is not there. But I think after I beat Geoff Neal, my name is going to be back with the guys close enough to a title shot. Maybe three fights or one year (from now) I can fight for the belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Geoff Neal UFC

Related

UFC CEO Dana White

Dana White admits challenges that face potential UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis Teammate Expects "DDP 2.0” vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Dricus du Plessis is already among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today, but according to his teammate, we may see a brand new version of the UFC’s 185-pound kingpin in Chicago this weekend.

Dricus Du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis plans to make Khamzat Chimaev 'quit' at UFC 319: 'Let's go full speed'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is looking to make Khamzat Chimaev quit at UFC 319 to retain his middleweight title.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Former Sean Strickland Foe Agrees With Suspension, Found Incident "Very Funny"

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Sean Strickland received a suspension from Nevada for a June incident that saw him storm the cage in hot pursuit of a fighter who taunted him and a former UFC opponent of Strickland has offered his thoughts on this situation. Strickland was serving as a corner person for Miles Hunsinger, who he coaches, but when Hunsigner’s opponent Luis Hernandez taunted Strickland, the former UFC middleweight champion encroached into his space to get physical.

Dricus du Plessis Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis Teammate “Wasn’t Shocked” He Finished Former Alex Pereira Foe Faster Than ‘Poatan'

Dylan Bowker - August 13, 2025

Alex Pereira has a run of emphatic finishes that looms large over many in the sport. But a teammate of Dricus du Plessis was able to finish a prior ‘Poatan’ opponent even more succinctly than the Brazilian KO artist.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov

Dricus Du Plessis opens up on hotel run-in with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319: 'Won't be any antics'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025
Aaron Pico, Alexander Volkanovski
Alex Volkanovski

Aaron Pico continues feud, fires back at Alexander Volkanovski: 'Your time is coming'

Cole Shelton - August 13, 2025

Aaron Pico is continuing to take shots at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has lofty hopes for UFC broadcast deal with Paramount

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025

Joe Rogan believes the UFC’s new broadcast deal with Paramount will be massive for MMA.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski responds to UFC 319 fighter who vows to finish him: 'I'd crumble him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has caught wind of a marquee UFC 319 fighter’s comments.

Dricus Du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis downplays claims that Khamzat Chimaev is bigger than him: 'You'll see' at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 13, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has responded to those who think Khamzat Chimaev is significantly bigger than him.